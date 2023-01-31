Eli Manning's Game Plan for Introducing His Kids to Sports Is a Winning Strategy

Watch : Eli Manning & NFL Stars Face Off in 2023 Sunday Easter Egg Hunt

When it comes to family, Eli Manning knows he has quite the team.

Married since 2008, the former New York Giants quarterback and college sweetheart Abby McGrew are parents to Ava, 11, Lucy, 9, Caroline, 7, and Charles, 3.

And while his oldest kids are already showing interest in a variety of activities like basketball and lacrosse, Eli hopes they know sports is about so much more than winning and losing.

"You learn about teamwork and dedication and commitment and team over self," Eli shared in an exclusive interview with E! News. "We've encouraged our kids to get into sports and different activities so they can learn some of those life lessons. We look for them to try different activities and different sports so hopefully they can find something that they are truly passionate about."

And for the record, Eli makes it clear to his children that they don't have to follow in dad's footsteps. But if they try something new, they must leave it all on the field, so to speak.