Eli Manning's Game Plan for Introducing His Kids to Sports Is a Winning Strategy

When it comes to family, Eli Manning knows he has quite the team.
Married since 2008, the former New York Giants quarterback and college sweetheart Abby McGrew are parents to Ava, 11, Lucy, 9, Caroline, 7, and Charles, 3.
And while his oldest kids are already showing interest in a variety of activities like basketball and lacrosse, Eli hopes they know sports is about so much more than winning and losing.
"You learn about teamwork and dedication and commitment and team over self," Eli shared in an exclusive interview with E! News. "We've encouraged our kids to get into sports and different activities so they can learn some of those life lessons. We look for them to try different activities and different sports so hopefully they can find something that they are truly passionate about."
And for the record, Eli makes it clear to his children that they don't have to follow in dad's footsteps. But if they try something new, they must leave it all on the field, so to speak.
"I want them to find something that they truly love and that they want to do," he explained. "We've said, ‘Anything you want to do, we'll let you do it, but you got to finish it.' There's no starting and quitting. You can't do something halfway and that's been the rule."
After a year of doing the activity, Eli said his kids can make the decision whether they want to pursue it or move on to something else.
"It's about having the right attitude and working through it and realizing that nothing's easy at first," the Super Bowl champion explained. "It's gonna be hard. It's gonna be awkward, You're gonna be bad at something. It's about working through it and having a positive attitude and overcoming some of the obstacles and that's what makes it fun and worth it."
Following his retirement from the NFL in 2020, Eli says he's enjoyed spending more time with his kids. While he's coached his daughter's basketball team, he's still learning about the family's interest in lacrosse and hockey. "In basketball," Eli said, "I might get a little bit more vocal."
And instead of Sundays being strictly focused on football, Eli now finds himself enjoying road trips and activities with the family.
Just in time for the Easter season, Eli teamed up with his kids for The Children's Place's new spring 2023 campaign. Launching online Jan. 31, the affordable fashion items are perfect for egg hunts, vacations and other spring celebrations.
"With Easter coming up, it's about matching," Eli declared. "Every day, my son asks, ‘What's daddy wearing?' He's wanting to match my outfits so we finally have some matching pajamas, which I have to wear every night now. Getting the girls dressed up and getting everybody matched up is something my wife loves to do and you can do it at The Children's Place."