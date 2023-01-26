Proof Dominic Purcell Is Already Becoming a Part of Tish Cyrus’ Family

Watch : Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell

This night out deserves many flowers.

Dominic Purcell and Tish Cyrus—who've publicly dated for three months—were photographed partying at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Los Angeles alongside the manager's daughters, Miley Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus.

In the photos, Tish is seen with her arm around the Prison Break star, as she dons a black, figure-hugging dress. Dominic sported a black sweatshirt and gray slacks to the event, completing the outfit with a Bausele watch. See the snapshots here.

Tish captioned the Jan. 25 post, "Such an incredible night of celebration with family and friends!"

Their family outing comes as Miley's breakup song, "Flowers," debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Jan. 24, according to Billboard. The track also became Spotify's most-streamed song in a single week, the outlet reported.

Tish also shared another image of her and Dominic embracing in front of beige curtains, writing, "I can buy myself [flower emoji]…. But he also buys me lots of them," in reference to lyrics from "Flowers." Brandi seemingly gave her stamp of approval, commenting multiple flower bouquet emojis on the post.