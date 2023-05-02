Bad Bunny Looks White Hot in Backless Suit at the Met Gala 2023

Watch : Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles

Bad Bunny's fashion moment at the Met Gala 2023 was a total mic drop.

The "Me Porto Bonito" singer has never been afraid to take style risks and put his own spin on the hottest trends. After all, he's donned everything from a prosthetic eye to a 13,000 crystal-embellished coat. However, he turned up the volume for fashion's biggest night on May 1. (See every star on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet here.)

During the star-studded event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Bad Bunny rocked a custom white-hot suit by Jacquemus that was anything but average.

For one, it featured a backless design that was ornamented with a "J" pendant. He also accessorized the look with a floor-length shawl that featured an explosion of white roses. The artist's rumored girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, also wowed on the red carpet in a pantless Marc Jacobs look that featured all-over sequined.