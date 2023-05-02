Bad Bunny Looks White Hot in Backless Suit at the Met Gala 2023

Bad Bunny's fashion moment at the Met Gala 2023 was a total mic drop.
The "Me Porto Bonito" singer has never been afraid to take style risks and put his own spin on the hottest trends. After all, he's donned everything from a prosthetic eye to a 13,000 crystal-embellished coat. However, he turned up the volume for fashion's biggest night on May 1. (See every star on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet here.)
During the star-studded event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Bad Bunny rocked a custom white-hot suit by Jacquemus that was anything but average.
For one, it featured a backless design that was ornamented with a "J" pendant. He also accessorized the look with a floor-length shawl that featured an explosion of white roses. The artist's rumored girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, also wowed on the red carpet in a pantless Marc Jacobs look that featured all-over sequined.
The "Moscow Mule" singer's Met Gala appearance comes just a few months after he announced that he was taking a break this year—despite headlining Coachella 2023 with an epic set.
"2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements," he told Billboard for its December cover story. "We're going to celebrate. Let's go here, let's go there, let's go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I'll go to the studio, but there's no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You've worked your ass off."
Although he plans to step back from work, the 29-year-old clarified that he's grateful for all of his success.
"I've been able to overcome and heal many things in my life, and now I feel that security," he explained. "I've never felt as centered in both my life and my career. I'm clear on what I am and who I am in terms of the music industry."
Of course, Bad Bunny isn't the only star to make fans swoon on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous, fierce and fun looks at the Met Gala 2023.