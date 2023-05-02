Bad Bunny Looks White Hot in Backless Suit at the Met Gala 2023

Bad Bunny made a show-stopping red carpet entrance at the Met Gala 2023 with a sexy cutout suit.

Bad Bunny's fashion moment at the Met Gala 2023 was a total mic drop.

The "Me Porto Bonito" singer has never been afraid to take style risks and put his own spin on the hottest trends. After all, he's donned everything from a prosthetic eye to a 13,000 crystal-embellished coat. However, he turned up the volume for fashion's biggest night on May 1. (See every star on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet here.)

During the star-studded event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Bad Bunny rocked a custom white-hot suit by Jacquemus that was anything but average.

For one, it featured a backless design that was ornamented with a "J" pendant. He also accessorized the look with a floor-length shawl that featured an explosion of white roses. The artist's rumored girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, also wowed on the red carpet in a pantless Marc Jacobs look that featured all-over sequined.

The "Moscow Mule" singer's Met Gala appearance comes just a few months after he announced that he was taking a break this year—despite headlining Coachella 2023 with an epic set.

"2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements," he told Billboard for its December cover story. "We're going to celebrate. Let's go here, let's go there, let's go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I'll go to the studio, but there's no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You've worked your ass off."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Although he plans to step back from work, the 29-year-old clarified that he's grateful for all of his success.

"I've been able to overcome and heal many things in my life, and now I feel that security," he explained. "I've never felt as centered in both my life and my career. I'm clear on what I am and who I am in terms of the music industry."

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Of course, Bad Bunny isn't the only star to make fans swoon on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous, fierce and fun looks at the Met Gala 2023.

John Shearer/WireImage

Cardi B

In Thom Browne

John Shearer/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Schiaparelli

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

In Jacquemus

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Stephanie Hsu

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

John Shearer/WireImage

Maluma

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

In Marc Jacobs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

In Thom Browne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Gucci

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alexandra Daddario

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Erykah Badu

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alexa Chung

In Roisin Pierce

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Carolyn Murphy

