Percy Jackson and the Olympians Has Finally Found Poseidon—And No, It's Not Logan Lerman

There are officially a couple of Gods amongst these men.

The Wire's Lance Reddick and Black Sails' Toby Stephens have joined the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Zeus and Poseidon, respectively, according to Variety.

Described as the "all-powerful god of the sky and leader of Mount Olympus" according to the outlet, Zeus is also characterized as "tempestuous and mistrustful. He's promised to wage a war if his stolen thunderbolt is not returned."

We'd probably suggest slipping that thunderbolt back under Zeus' door.

Not only is Poseidon the god of the sea, he's also Percy's father. "Although seemingly absent in Percy's life," his descriptions reads, "many of Poseidon's qualities live in Percy; stubbornness, impulsiveness and loyalty. Though he has stayed away throughout Percy's life, his deep feelings for his son (and Percy's mother, Sally) are evident."

The Adam Project star Walker Scobell will play 12-year-old modern demigod Percy in the series, which also stars Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Percy's friends Annabeth and Grover, respectively.