Percy Jackson and the Olympians Has Finally Found Poseidon—And No, It's Not Logan Lerman

There are officially a couple of Gods amongst these men.
The Wire's Lance Reddick and Black Sails' Toby Stephens have joined the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Zeus and Poseidon, respectively, according to Variety.
Described as the "all-powerful god of the sky and leader of Mount Olympus" according to the outlet, Zeus is also characterized as "tempestuous and mistrustful. He's promised to wage a war if his stolen thunderbolt is not returned."
We'd probably suggest slipping that thunderbolt back under Zeus' door.
Not only is Poseidon the god of the sea, he's also Percy's father. "Although seemingly absent in Percy's life," his descriptions reads, "many of Poseidon's qualities live in Percy; stubbornness, impulsiveness and loyalty. Though he has stayed away throughout Percy's life, his deep feelings for his son (and Percy's mother, Sally) are evident."
The Adam Project star Walker Scobell will play 12-year-old modern demigod Percy in the series, which also stars Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Percy's friends Annabeth and Grover, respectively.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on the books by Rick Riordan, will also boast a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman and Adam Copeland.
The casting of Stephens as Poseidon does officially put the pipe dream casting of Logan Lerman—who played Percy in 2010's Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its 2013 sequel Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters—to rest. After the series was announced, a minor social media campaign was started suggesting Lerman should be offered the role.
Lerman addressed the idea that he should play Percy's father in an interview with Esquire Jan. 12, saying, "I get people asking me all the time if I'm gonna play Poseidon, and I'm like, 'Am I old enough to play Poseidon?'" I don't think I'm old enough for that one! I wouldn't cast me in that role if I was part of the creative team."
It looks like they were in agreement.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to hit Disney+ later this year.