Kourtney Kardashian's Naked Dress Is Her Most Unconventional Look Yet

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's "NUDE" Dress Is Her Most Controversial Look Yet

As Kourtney Kardashian once said: "I am the view."

On Jan. 26, the Kardashians star had fans doing a double take when she shared photos of herself in a very unconventional gown. Designed by Balmain, the Renaissance-inspired 'fit featured a nude figure on the front, which made it seem like Kourtney was fully naked upon first glance.

In pictures posted to Instagram, Kourtney—who wore her signature dark locks in an up-do with two strands of hair framing her face—struck several sultry poses while clad in the dress. The Poosh founder also included a video of a phone left off the hook, writing in the caption, "If you'd like to make a call please hang up and try again."

While friend Jonathan Cheban seemingly approved of the look, writing "Can I call collect?" in the comments section, others weren't totally feeling the optical illusion.

"Trying to figure out why her belly button is misplaced," one follower commented, adding that they later realized "it's her dress."