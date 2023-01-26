Kourtney Kardashian's Naked Dress Is Her Most Unconventional Look Yet

Kourtney Kardashian's latest look from Balmain set the comments section on her Instagram page ablaze. See the daring dress she wore that had her followers divided.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 26, 2023 11:50 PMTags
FashionKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian's "NUDE" Dress Is Her Most Controversial Look Yet

As Kourtney Kardashian once said: "I am the view."

On Jan. 26, the Kardashians star had fans doing a double take when she shared photos of herself in a very unconventional gown. Designed by Balmain, the Renaissance-inspired 'fit featured a nude figure on the front, which made it seem like Kourtney was fully naked upon first glance.

In pictures posted to Instagram, Kourtney—who wore her signature dark locks in an up-do with two strands of hair framing her face—struck several sultry poses while clad in the dress. The Poosh founder also included a video of a phone left off the hook, writing in the caption, "If you'd like to make a call please hang up and try again."

While friend Jonathan Cheban seemingly approved of the look, writing "Can I call collect?" in the comments section, others weren't totally feeling the optical illusion.

"Trying to figure out why her belly button is misplaced," one follower commented, adding that they later realized "it's her dress."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian's Best Moments of the Decade

Meanwhile, another Instagram user wrote, "I guess I just don't understand fashion."

A third commenter remarked, "I just felt uncomfortable looking at this. It's a no for me."

Kourtney rocked a similar frock in a photo shared by Travis Barker earlier this week, but that dress was decorated with a less NSFW scene from another Renaissance painting. In the snap, the 43-year-old happily took a mirror selfie in her bathroom while the Blink-182 drummer, who Kourtney married in May, cheekily hid behind her.

He captioned the shot, "Oh hey there."

For Kourtney's latest look, as well as more of her style moments, keep scrolling.

Trending Stories

1

Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple in Risqué Gown During Paris Fashion Week

2

Former Child Star Lance Kerwin Dead at 62

3

Gerard Butler Says He Almost Killed Co-Star Hilary Swank While Filming

Instagram
A Work of Art

Kourtney looked like she stepped out of a Renaissance painting in this Balmain gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Blingin' Babe

The Poosh founder sparked in a blinged out suit at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Oscars Glam

For their date night at the 2022 Oscars, Kourtney and Travis Barker opted for timeless looks.

James Devaney/GC Images
Fabulous Flare

The fashionista chose a sparkly black pantsuit that featured a plunging neckline and flared-bottoms for the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.

David M. Benett/Getty Images
Sexy Sequins

Kourt was sure to turn heads in this chic pink and yellow sequined Blumarine dress, styled with pale pink sandals and a tiny pink bag.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
GUCCI Goddess

Kourtney slayed the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala black carpet in a black vintage Gucci gown paired with a bejeweled clutch and a high pony-tail.

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for TAO Chicago
Metallic Mini

The reality television star went full on glam for the grand opening on TAO Chicago in a metallic mini-dress that featured jewel-encrusted straps, one of which looped around her neck.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Blazin'

Kourtney hosts the grand opening of a Sugar Factory in a silk pink blazer-dress and black strappy heels.

Xxplosive / Splash News
Cold Shoulder and Cold Feet

The businesswoman shows off a golden tan the off-the-shoulder Milly Alba top (now on sale), accentuated by a high bun. 

SPW / SAF / Splash News
Tri Chic

Kourtney stuns with three-toned cropped pants with a matching jacket and high-heel boots. While the two-piece leather ensemble grabs our attention, the reality star keeps her beauty simple with a sleek bun and nude makeup.

PacificCoastNews
Bold Basics

The socialite wore the ultimate conversational piece: the I.AM.GIA. Cobain Pants with a plan white tee while outside of Cecconi's and Alfred Tea Room in West Hollywood. 

CMaidana / BACKGRID
No Pants, No Problem

The petite star opts of pants, pairing an oversized denim shirt with over-the-knee boots. It's effortless and pretty genius.

Jacson / Splash News
Gourd n' Glam

Kourtney, like any super mom, does it all with style. The Kardashian sister took her children to a pumpkin patch in LA wearing a pumpkin-colored mini dress with a light denim jacket and sneakers. 

Javiles / 4CRNS / BACKGRID
Stripes and Tees

While out and about in Los Angeles, Kourt goes for comfort in these off-white striped flare pants, Re/Done Boxy Tee and red Gucci heels. 

Clint Brewer / Splash News
Boots in Summertime

In a twist on summer fashion, Kourtney pairs her black shorts with a white long sleeve tee and Manolo Blahnik x Vetements boots.

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Leather and Louis Vuitton

The mom of three rocks an edgier look with a pair of wide-legged leather pants, off-the-shoulder top and nude heels, topping off her look with a red and black Louis Vuitton backpack.

CMaidana / BACKGRID
Cutoff Queen

The reality star steps out in One Teaspoon distressed, cutoff shorts and a white tank top, elevating her look by pairing the ensemble with Gianvito Rossi frayed sandals.

WCP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Mom Jeans

When chic meets mom jeans, Kourtney sports a pair of white, wide-legged jeans with a brown tee and matching suede pumps, completing the ensemble with a Gucci purse.

Javiles/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Fit and Flare

Kourt spices up her simple look with white, button up flare pants and a pair of silver pumps. 

DEBY / AKM-GSI
Taking the Plunge

Kourt takes the plunge in this cleavage-baring black jumpsuit.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Sexy Suede

This tan, suede Alice + Olivia look gave Kourt serious, "POCAHONTAS VIBES."

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Bag Lady

Our favorite thing about this outfit is Kourtney's super chic Alexander Wang purse with chain link strap.

AKM-GSI
Furry Feet

Kourt spices up her casual blue jeans and black blouse with some furry heels!

WCP/4CRNS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Red Hot

Effortlessly chic! Kourtney pairs her bright red trousers with a simple black tank.

IXOLA/AKM-GSI
Amish-Inspired?

Kourtney switches things up in this unique, heavy black dress and a pop of color on her boots.

AKM-GSI
Party Girl!

Kourtney shows some skin and lots of leg in this sexy yet sophisticated all-black look.

RAAK / AKM-GSI
On the Go

The busy mother of three runs errands in black leggings and a gray crop top.

RAAK/AKM-GSI
Pink Dream

Kourt stuns in a light pink dress and white coat over her shoulders.

iPix211/London Entertainment
Lacy Lady

Kourt covers up in a black lace jumpsuit that teases skin from head to toe (and that cleavage!).

Splash News
Peekaboo

The E! star flashes her bra under a nude top and skintight leather pants. Rawr!

photos
View More Photos From Kourtney Kardashian's Best Looks
Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple in Risqué Gown During Paris Fashion Week

2

Former Child Star Lance Kerwin Dead at 62

3

Gerard Butler Says He Almost Killed Co-Star Hilary Swank While Filming

4

RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Comes Clean About Her Black Eye

5

How "Octomom" Nadya Suleman's 8 Kids Are Celebrating 14th Birthday