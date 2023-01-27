Celebrate Valentine's Day With These Sweet Treats: Cookies, Cupcakes, Brownies, Candy, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Celebrating a holiday is a great excuse to indulge with some delicious food. Whether you're shopping for a significant other this Valentine's Day, a relative, or even yourself, it's the perfect time to enjoy some sweet treats.
It doesn't get more adorable than these teddy bear crispy treats. These caramel apples from Mrs. Prindables are a top-seller every year. Indulge in Mochidoki, a Japanese-inspired ice cream dessert. Ditch the flower arrangements for a bouquet of donuts.
These cookies, brownies, candies, and cupcakes are very tempting. You might as well treat yourself while you're shopping. You know you want to.
Valentine's Day Treats
Creative Crispies 6-Piece Heart Bear Treats
These teddy bear treats are almost too cute to eat, right?
Mrs. Prindable's 14 Piece Valentine's Day Sprinkle Assortment
Say "I love you" with these delicious caramel apples topped with festive sprinkles.
Crumbs Bakeshop Build Your Own 12 Pack
Pick your favorite flavors to build your cupcake dozen. Choose from birthday cake, blackout, cookies and cream, red velvet, raspberry swirl, strawberry crumb cake, vanilla coconut, and more delectable flavors.
Mochidoki Valentine’s Day Mochi Collection
There's romance in every bite of ice cream. This bundle has two 4-piece boxes of each flavor: Vanilla Chip, Strawberry, Chocolate, and Habanero Chocolate.
Welch's Juicefuls Heart Throbs
These heart-shaped fruit snacks are in packs that include a "To & From" section on the front.
Sugarfina Love Letters Tasting Collection
This Valentine's Day-themed candy collection from Sugarfina has 16 letters featuring a signature flavor:
- Birthday Cookie Bites
- But First, Rosé (Roses)
- Champagne Bears
- Chocolate Covered Cookie Dough
- Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
- Lemon Shortbread Cookies
- Long-Stem Roses
- Peach Bellini
- Peach Bum
- Pink Diamonds
- Pear Italian Ice Sours
- Eiffel Tower Gummies
- Riptide Raspberries
- Strawberries and Cream Hearts
- Strawberry Champagne Bears
- Sugar Lips
Milk Bar Assorted Truffle Box
If your valentine is not the dozen roses type, give them this truffle 12-pack instead. The flavors are B'day, Chocolate B'day, and Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake.
ProFlowers Valentine's Day Donut Bouquet
This donut bouquet tastes just as good as it looks. This arrangement has:
- 2 Belgian Dark Chocolate Mini Donut Pops with Mini Heart Sprinkles
- 2 Belgian Dark Chocolate Mini Donut Pops with Pink Tinted Belgian White Chocolate Drizzle
- 2 Belgian Milk Chocolate Mini Donut Pops with Mini Heart Sprinkles
- 2 Belgian Milk Chocolate Mini Donut Pops with Pink Tinted Belgian White Chocolate Drizzle
- 2 Belgian White Chocolate Mini Donut Pops with Mini Heart Sprinkles
- 1 Belgian Pink Tinted White Chocolate Mini Donut Pop with Mini Heart Sprinkles
- 1 Belgian Pink Tinted White Chocolate Mini Donut Pop with Pink Tinted Belgian White Chocolate Drizzle
Baked by Melissa February Fix Cupcakes- 25 Cupcakes
More is more with this pack of 25 cupcakes. These are are perfect for Valentine's Day because you get so many options: dark chocolate, marshmallow, dulce de leche, brookie, red velvet, and strawberry.
Magnolia Bakery Chocolate Covered Strawberry Brownie Bites
Spoil your boo with these fudge brownie bites topped with strawberry meringue buttercream, rich chocolate, and mini heart sprinkles.
Sour Patch Kids Hearts- 12 Pack
These Sour Patch Kids are shaped like hearts with strawberry and raspberry flavors.
Barnett's Chocolate Valentines Gift Baskets, 12 Biscotti Cookie Chocolates
If you have a sweet tooth, Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to give in. This box has 12 delectable biscotti with a variety of toppings. It has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NERDS Rope Valentine Candy- 24 Packs
Give out these Valentine's Day Nerds Rope packs to your friends or you can hoard them for yourself. This candy has 13,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Harry & David Valentine's Day Shortbread Gift Box
These raspberry shortbread cookies will make your day sweeter.
Alec's Ice Cream Honey Blueberry Lavender
You'll feel like you're in heaven with every bite of Alec's Ice Cream. This Honey Blueberry Lavender flavor is an absolute delight.
Favorite Day Valentine's Cookie House Kit
Showcase your creativity when you make and decorate this Valentine's Day cookie house.
Chocolate Covered Pretzels Gift Box… (Red and Pink Valentines Colors Deluxe 24 Count)
Hit that perfect balance of salty and sweet with these chocolate-covered pretzels.
