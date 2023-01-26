Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Continue to Heat Up Hawaii With PDA Outing

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders vacationed in Hawaii, where they showed PDA on multiple occasions. See photos of the two on their trip.

Aloha, Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders!

A month after sparking romance rumors, the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars recently vacationed in Hawaii, where they packed on the PDA multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 23, Pete, 29, and Chase, 26, were spotted kissing and walking hand-in-hand on the beach.

The actress wore a black tank top and tan shorts, paired with a black bucket hat and sunglasses, while the actor sported a white Levi's shirt, printed swimming trunks, black sneakers, sunglasses and a black baseball cap. He held a cigarette in his hand for their romantic stroll by the shore and some black lava rocks.

Last weekend, the two kicked off their Hawaiian vacay by enjoying a dip in the ocean together and sharing a sweet smooch under a beach umbrella.

It's only the latest adventurous outing for the pair, as they were recently photographed on a rollercoaster date at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles. The two were spotted holding hands while on the Revenge of the Mummy thrill ride and kissing while riding an escalator.

Neither Pete nor Chase has commented on their relationship status.

Their outings come months after the Saturday Night Live alum was linked romantically to Emily Ratajkowski, with whom he hung out in New York, including at a Knicks game.

However, a source close to the model told E! News in November that the two were not in a serious relationship, adding, "She's not exclusively dating anyone and is having fun."

Of course, before seeing Emily, Pete was dating Kim Kardashian for about nine months, but he's clearly moved on since their August split. As seen in recent photos of the actor with Chase, he has since appeared to have removed or covered up tattoos and a body branding he had had done in tribute to the SKIMS founder.

See photos of Pete and Chase in Hawaii below:

TheImageDirect/Backgrid
PDA Alert

In January 2022, Pete and Chase vacationed together in Hawaii, where they were seen packing on the PDA following weeks of romance rumors.

TheImageDirect/Backgrid
All Smiles
TheImageDirect/Backgrid
Coffee Walk
TheImageDirect/Backgrid
Couple's Stroll
TheImageDirect/Backgrid
Walking Hand-in-Hand

