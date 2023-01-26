Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Continue to Heat Up Hawaii With PDA Outing

Watch : Miley Cyrus on Hosting NYE With Pete Davidson vs. Dolly Parton

Aloha, Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders!

A month after sparking romance rumors, the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars recently vacationed in Hawaii, where they packed on the PDA multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 23, Pete, 29, and Chase, 26, were spotted kissing and walking hand-in-hand on the beach.

The actress wore a black tank top and tan shorts, paired with a black bucket hat and sunglasses, while the actor sported a white Levi's shirt, printed swimming trunks, black sneakers, sunglasses and a black baseball cap. He held a cigarette in his hand for their romantic stroll by the shore and some black lava rocks.

Last weekend, the two kicked off their Hawaiian vacay by enjoying a dip in the ocean together and sharing a sweet smooch under a beach umbrella.

It's only the latest adventurous outing for the pair, as they were recently photographed on a rollercoaster date at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles. The two were spotted holding hands while on the Revenge of the Mummy thrill ride and kissing while riding an escalator.