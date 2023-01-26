Miranda Lambert Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With Shirtless Brendan McLoughlin Photos

Watch : Miranda Lambert Teases "a Lot of Pyro" at Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert is actin' up in the best way possible.

The "Bluebird" singer marked four years of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin on Jan. 26 and for the occasion, she presented her Instagram followers with a special gift: a shirtless picture of her husband.

"Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin," Miranda captioned the post. "Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y'all are welcome for the last two pics)."

In the carousel of snaps, the Grammy winner and Brendan are seen smiling and posing for the camera, with the former police office giving the singer a kiss on the cheek for one.

And as noted in the caption, the remaining two pictures include a shirtless Brendan with a wide smile on his face as Miranda holds on to his arm.

Underneath the post, the couples received love from fans and friends, with one comment reading, "Living her best life! And I'm here for it!!"