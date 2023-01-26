The Real Housewives of Potomac's Stunning Reunion Looks Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022

There's no better way to hash out drama than in style

And that's exactly what the ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac will do on the show's upcoming season seven reunion. After donning red dresses for the show's season seven cast photos, the cast matched in monochromatic outfits once again for the reunion, this time in stunning shades of blue.

Great minds think alike, as stars Gizelle Bryant and Mia Thornton each opted for midnight blue gowns, with Gizelle's featuring long sleeves and jewels and Mia's featuring a bedazzled top and velvet bottom.

Ashley Darby showed some skin in her daring cut-out dress, complete with a light blue skirt. Karen Huger also opted for a unique silhouette, as the Bravolebrity rocked a one-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline.

As for Robyn Dixon, she looked like an old Hollywood movie star with her classy aqua blue gown with bejeweled outlining. Meanwhile, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Dr. Wendy Osefo chose to go big or go home.