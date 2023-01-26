The Real Housewives of Potomac's Stunning Reunion Looks Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Before The Real Housewives of Potomac have out their drama on the Bravo series' season seven reunion, get a first look at Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and the rest of the cast's amazing look.

By Paige Strout Jan 26, 2023 9:34 PMTags
There's no better way to hash out drama than in style

And that's exactly what the ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac will do on the show's upcoming season seven reunion. After donning red dresses for the show's season seven cast photos, the cast matched in monochromatic outfits once again for the reunion, this time in stunning shades of blue.

Great minds think alike, as stars Gizelle Bryant and Mia Thornton each opted for midnight blue gowns, with Gizelle's featuring long sleeves and jewels and Mia's featuring a bedazzled top and velvet bottom.

Ashley Darby showed some skin in her daring cut-out dress, complete with a light blue skirt. Karen Huger also opted for a unique silhouette, as the Bravolebrity rocked a one-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline.

As for Robyn Dixon, she looked like an old Hollywood movie star with her classy aqua blue gown with bejeweled outlining. Meanwhile, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Dr. Wendy Osefo chose to go big or go home.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Season 7 Taglines

The ladies drew inspiration from the group's trip to Mexico and channeled their inner tropical birds. Candiace stunned in a head-to-toe, blue-feathered gown, while Wendy's beaded dress featured a dazzling feather design across the bodice.

Scroll below to see the cast's—including series friends-of Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake—fashionable reunion 'fits. Head to Bravo Insider for every details about their looks.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past episodes streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Gizelle Bryant

Makeup: Carli Styles; hair: Kalixto Blount; dress: Albina Dyla; jewelry: House of Emmanuele; shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Mia Thornton

Makeup: Loreal Watts; hair: Jada Jenkins; dress: Nneka "Brides By Nona"; jewelry: Glam Duchess; shoes: Good American.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Ashley Darby

Makeup: Jeff Wright; hair: Corey Sims; shoes: Aquazzura.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Karen Huger

Makeup: Tatiana Ward; hair: Steven Thomas; dress: custom made by Chasity Sereal; jewelry: Karen's own; shoes: Good American.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Robyn Dixon

Hair: Shirley Gordon; makeup: Nikki Lemon; dress: Albina Dyla; jewelry: Nicole Rose Jewelry; shoes: Aquazurra.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Candiace Dillard Bassett

Makeup: K.Dempster; hair: Stephanie Harris; dress: Karen Sabag; stylist: Brian Adrian; jewelry: New York Vintage; shoes: Saint Laurent.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Dr. Wendy Osefo

Makeup: Arica Peni; hair: Dallas Dyvitoi; styling: Shenell Welch; dress: Rian Fernandez; jewelry: The Rich DNA and Cartier; shoes: Aquazzura; nails: Nail Designs by Nancy.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Jacqueline Blake

Makeup: Cornellia Mair; hair: Dietrich Williams Jr.; couture gown: Signature Dresses Georgetown; shoes: Stuart Weitzman; jewelry: Swarovski.

Bravo/Clifton Prescod
Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

Hair: Janel Sealy; makeup: Darya Latham; earrings: Earring Envy; stylist: Tiffany Barringer; dress: Balmain; shoes: Dolce & Gabbana.

