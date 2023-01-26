Party Down Revival Trailer Gets Jennifer Garner, Quinta Brunson and James Marsden in on the Fun

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Straighten up those bowties, the Party Down gang is back.

More than 12 years after the cult comedy series aired its second season, the original cast is back for a long-awaited season three—and they're bringing some high-powered new friends along for the ride.

In addition to familiar Party Down faces like Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally and Ken Marino, the season three trailer features appearances from the likes of Jennifer Garner, Quinta Brunson and James Marsden.

During a scene in the trailer, Garner's character helps reveal that despite being reunited, the Party Down crew still hasn't gotten their act together.

After taking a look at a Party Down business card, she asks Henry (Scott), "What's Party Dowm? With an 'm?'" and holds up the card to reveal that the company's name is spelled wrong.

Elsewhere, Marsden's character is stopped dead in his tracks when he recognizes Henry from one of his acting gigs, telling Kyle (Ryan Hansen), "Remember the beer ad? He looks like that guy."

Sure, it's been more than a decade but the third season is making it quite clear that Henry will never love down that iconic—and one-time career breaking—commercial.