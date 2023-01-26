The Recruit Enlists Noah Centineo for Another Mission With Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

The Recruit's fate is no longer redacted.
Noah Centineo's CIA lawyer-turned-special agent can officially relax as Netflix announced Jan. 26 that the spy series is officially returning for a second season.
"I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season," the actor said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all."
And while fans will have to wait until 2024 to see how Noah's titular character Owen Hendricks gets out of the bind the season one finale left him in, the team behind The Recruit teases even more action to come during its second outing.
"I'm thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit," creator Alexi echoed his star's sentiments in a statement to Tudum. "Seeing how invested our audience became in the show's adventurous take on the spy world and Noah's turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can't wait to turn it all up to '11' in season two."
The thriller, which debuted on Netflix in December 2022, left off with Owen and Max (Laura Haddock), a former CIA asset and his reluctant partner, trapped in a basement after being kidnapped right in front of his love interest, Hannah (Fivel Stewart). And while things are dire for Owen, his partner's is even more precarious after being shot by their captive... who reveals herself to be Max's daughter.
The series also stars Colton Dunn, Aarti Mann, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Kristian Bruun. In addition to being the leading man, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor also serves as an executive producer on the series.
See Noah become a certified super spy when The Recruit eventually returns for season two on Netflix in 2024.