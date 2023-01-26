The Recruit Enlists Noah Centineo for Another Mission With Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

Watch : Noah Centineo Nearly Burned Down Mo Amer's House

The Recruit's fate is no longer redacted.

Noah Centineo's CIA lawyer-turned-special agent can officially relax as Netflix announced Jan. 26 that the spy series is officially returning for a second season.

"I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season," the actor said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all."

And while fans will have to wait until 2024 to see how Noah's titular character Owen Hendricks gets out of the bind the season one finale left him in, the team behind The Recruit teases even more action to come during its second outing.

"I'm thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit," creator Alexi echoed his star's sentiments in a statement to Tudum. "Seeing how invested our audience became in the show's adventurous take on the spy world and Noah's turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can't wait to turn it all up to '11' in season two."