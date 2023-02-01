Why These Black Beauty Influencers Are the Ones You Should Follow Now and Always

Watch : Influencers We ADORED in 2022

Their feeds are more than just picture perfect.

Whether you're looking for a jaw-dropping makeup tutorial to turn heads or if you love your content served up with a side of inspiration and relatability, then look no further than this group of Black influencers who have undoubtedly changed the game.

And their beauty is more than just skin deep since as quite a few have proven that they're not afraid to get candid with their followers when it comes to everything from motherhood to instances of self-doubt.

Take for instance, influencer Shalom Blac, who was inspired to showcase her own makeup looks after years of attempting to cover burns sustained from a tragic childhood accident. As the 27-year-old—who touts over 744,00 followers on Instagram alone—noted, she paved her own path after realizing representation was necessary.

"At some point, I realized I just wanted to be happy," she told People in February 2021. "It wasn't easy, but taking chances and leaving my house without makeup really helped me. I felt so good to have that power to just walk out of the door without makeup."