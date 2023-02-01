Why These Black Beauty Influencers Are the Ones You Should Follow Now and Always

From longstanding makeup gurus like Jackie Aina to lifestyle mavens like Arnell Armon, Alissa Ashley and Shalom Blac, we have a stunning list of Black beauty influencers you should be following.

By Kisha Forde Feb 01, 2023 11:00 AMTags
Their feeds are more than just picture perfect.

Whether you're looking for a jaw-dropping makeup tutorial to turn heads or if you love your content served up with a side of inspiration and relatability, then look no further than this group of Black influencers who have undoubtedly changed the game.

And their beauty is more than just skin deep since as quite a few have proven that they're not afraid to get candid with their followers when it comes to everything from motherhood to instances of self-doubt.

Take for instance, influencer Shalom Blac, who was inspired to showcase her own makeup looks after years of attempting to cover burns sustained from a tragic childhood accident. As the 27-year-old—who touts over 744,00 followers on Instagram alone—noted, she paved her own path after realizing representation was necessary.

"At some point, I realized I just wanted to be happy," she told People in February 2021. "It wasn't easy, but taking chances and leaving my house without makeup really helped me. I felt so good to have that power to just walk out of the door without makeup."

But she isn't the only one making us stop mid-scroll. Keep reading to see all the Black beauty influencers making waves:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for YouTube Beauty
Nyma Tang

With more than one million subscribers to her YouTube channel alone, to say Nyma Tang has an influence would be an understatement. Not only has the self-trained beauty guru gained an impressive following after launching her video series, The Darkest Shade, in 2017, but she also went on to create her own shade of lipstick for MAC Cosmetics and partner with brands like Fenty Beauty, CVS and Bobbi Brown.

 

Not to mention, Nyma made waves as a 2021 rookie model for SI Swimsuit.

Instagram
Naezrah Desir

After going viral in spring 2022 for her eye-catching makeup (literally), Naezrah Desir has proven to be a force to be reckoned with.

 

In fact, the influencer's transformative eyeshadow/under-eye makeup looks became so notable that she has since worked with Grammy winner SZA for her November 2022 Billboard cover and most recently for the singer's "Kill Bill" music video this January. A visionary with a sharp skillset.

Instagram
Shayla Mitchell

Shayla Mitchell, also known to her over 3 million followers on Instagram as @makeupshayla, has been a staple in the beauty community since launching her YouTube channel (which now has over 750,000 subscribers) in 2012.

 

In her YouTube bio, the beauty and lifestyle maven shares that she hopes to "help all of you out there achieve your desired makeup look," and with a collaboration with Colourpop Cosmetics and a lifestyle-centered TikTok channel under her belt, her followers would agree that her wishes have without a doubt come true.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for EMERGE
Patricia Bright

U.K. influencer Patricia Bright is known for her popular YouTube channel, which has everything from beauty tutorials to hair videos for her nearly 3 million subscribers. But her content isn't all about just looks. Last year, YouTube Originals launched the series, If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, with Patricia at the helm as the show's host. 

 

For the inspirational show, the 35-year-old interviewed quite a few stars including Eve, Michelle Visage and more.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for NYX Cosmetics
Raye Boyce

Also known by her online moniker, @ItsMyRayeRaye, beauty and lifestyle vlogger Raye Boyce has shared almost all aspects of her life with her nearly 3.4 million followers combined on both Instagram and YouTube, including a peek into motherhood. As for how the 32-year-old, who is mom to daughter Zoe, 4, balances it all? As she told E! News in August 2020, she takes care of herself first. 

 

"I try to have a mental break at least once a week so that I could restart and refresh," she shared. "It's much needed especially being a mom and an entrepreneur."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for YouTube Beauty
Arnell Armon

Arnell Armon, along with her twin sister Alissa Ashley, was one of the first Black creators to capture the hearts of millions everywhere with her content when she launched her channel in the early 2010s.

 

Though she, like her sibling, has shared a slew of glamorous makeup tutorials, Arnell has also given her 900,000 YouTube subscribers a glimpse into her personal life over time as well, with the 27-year-old most recently announcing her first pregnancy in early January.

Instagram
Ellarie Noel

Ellarie Noel—better known as @ellarie—is another influencer whose content has only grown exponentially since 2013. After being laid off from her full-time job that year, the makeup maven turned her passion into her real-life project, launching her YouTube channel (which has now grown to have over 650,000 subscribers) and sharing must-see tutorials to her 1.1 million followers on Instagram.
 
Not to mention, Covergirl and Colourpop are among the many brands that have teamed up with the influencer. But she isn't the only family member showing her creative side: Her 11-year-old daughter, Zara, also known as YoshiDoll, has built up her own following.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images
Shalom Blac

Shalom Blac has not only become a staple online in the beauty community, but her story also serves as an inspiration. The beauty guru, who suffered from severe burns stemming from a tragic accident when she was 9, was inspired to create stunning makeup looks after finding comfort in the vlogging community.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE
Jackie Aina

Arguably one of the biggest influencers to hit the internet, Jackie Aina's empire has only grown since she launched her YouTube channel more than 14 years ago. Though she started out as being known for her candid makeup videos and reviews, her career has transformed since then, with her very own candle line setting the industry ablaze.

 

Not to mention, she's also collaborated with countless brands including Anastasia Beverly Hills, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Too Faced, Sephora and Sigma Beauty, just to name a few.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images
Aaliyah Jay

Known for her "Girl Talk" vlogs, influencer Aaliyah Jay has made a name for herself as one of the "It Girls" on social media. Her magical makeup skills have expanded far beyond her own look, with the 27-year-old even doing glam for Nicki Minaj at one point. 

 

But Aaliyah is focused on making waves beyond her brushes as she is getting ready to launch her fashion line, Twisted Saints, this year.

Instagram
Hantise De L'oubli

A self-proclaimed afro-femme-futurist, Hantise De L'oubli, touts an impressive Instagram page that can be described as the ultimate mood board come to life for her over 60,000 followers. Don't believe us? Just read one of her perfect captions for yourself: "She's giving you lumps, love handles, stretchies, but make it provocative."

Instagram
Sean Garrette

New York-based esthetician and Dior skincare expert Sean Garrette is simply the definition of skin goals (please see here). Not only has he broken barriers as a Black male esthetician, but has also gone on to launch his own skin care service.

Iris Beilin/Instagram
Iris Beilin

Aside from amassing a huge following on Instagram (we're talking more than 700,000 followers), Iris Beilin is an Instagram influencer who has partnered with a few well-known brands including Fenty Beauty and Buxom and has worked alongside retailers like Target. But her hustle didn't stop there, with the 34-year-old also teaming up with E.L.F. Cosmetics to launch a lip compact.

 

 

Instagram
Kiitan Akinniranye

With over 750,000 followers on Instagram and 300,000 subscribers on YouTube, fashion influencers Kiitan Akinniranye has steadily built a name for herself in the online space. And it's also worth noting she has a very popular headwrap brand, Atarah Avenue.

 

 

Instagram
Jade Kendle-Godbolt

Need a pep talk but also in the mood to hear a review about the latest hair product you need to have? Well then, Jade Kendle-Godbolt is your girl. Formerly known under the past moniker of #LipsticknCurls, Jade has continued to share a glimpse at all aspects of her life with her over 200,000 followers on Instagram.

Instagram
Bernicia Boateng

Bernicia Boateng has not only curated makeup looks for stars such as Michaela Coel and Jourdan Dunn but the content creator—who has her own studio in London that revolves around the business of beauty—was also included on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for Europe in 2020.

 

Did we also mention Bernicia also graced the cover of Glamour UK's digital issue in December 2021? An inspiration, indeed.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images
Alissa Ashley

Like her twin sister Arnell Armon, Alissa Ashley has made a notable name for herself in the beauty space. But the 27-year-old blogger shares more than just looks with her over 1 million followers on Instagram, with the creator also sharing a peek at her fitness and wellness journey.

