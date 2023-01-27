Amazon's Valentine's Day Fashion Starting at $16 Is Giving Us Major Heart Eyes

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're here to let you know that Valentine's Day is swiftly approaching. Whether you're eagerly gift shopping or looking for the perfect Galentine's brunch outfit, Amazon has basically everything you need to make this your most fashion-forward day of love yet.
Amazon's curation of Valentine's Day looks from Steve Madden, GUESS, Nine West, ASTR the label, Black Halo and more has some totally swoon worthy apparel and accessories that you need to get your hands on. Sizes are selling out on some of our favorite pieces, so be sure to add them to your cart ASAP!
Scroll below for some of the looks we've fallen head over heels for from Amazon's Valentine's Day fashion curation.
Kasper Women's L/S Collar Knot Blouse W/Elastic Cuff
This sophisticated collar knot blouse is perfect for a chic date night. Pair the look with leather pants or wide-leg trousers and a pair of point-toe heels for an elevated Valentine's Day outfit.
Daily Ritual Women's Georgette Slip Skirt
This slip skirt is pretty in pink, which is, of course, perfect for any Valentine's Day outing you have planned. Its lightweight fabric makes it super comfortable and easy to wear with any top option.
The Drop Women's Doug Cut Out Knit Top
This pink long sleeve top has a cute cutout at the front. You can pair it with a slip skirt and some heels for dinner or a pair of jeans and heels for a brunch.
Steve Madden Heart Y Necklace Set
This heart necklace from Steve Madden is super delicate and pretty, and can be mixed and matched to be worn together or separately.
NIA Women's Zoe Skirt
This satin slip skirt has a cute waist tie detail. It's the perfect look for a Galentine's Day brunch— just pair it with some heels and a chunky neutral knit sweater.
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Everyday Side Zipper Closure Sport Skirt
This Karl Lagerfeld skirt is so easy to dress up or down. The asymmetrical hem makes the look super trendy, and the ruched waist is so flattering. Pair it with some shimmering metallic heels and a fitted black top for a chic date night look.
Nine West Footwear Women's Vivid Heeled Sandal
You'll be feeling yourself in these gold platform sandals from Nine West. The towering height and shimmering gold will have you looking like the main character of your own romantic movie.
ASTR the label Women's Edwina Top
This floral print top by ASTR the label is so flattering. It has a bustier bodice and a smocked neck, with a tie at the back to keep the sleeves from falling. The multicolored look can be paired with a pair of leather pants, an oversized coat and some heeled boots for a chic evening look.
Steve Madden Women's Embellish Heeled Sandal
These embellished heeled sandals by Steve Madden will complete any romantic Valentine's Day look. The slip-on heels will give you four inches of height, and you can pair them with skirts or dresses, or elevate your jeans-and-a-cute-top look.
Show Me Your Mumu Women's Bling Mini Dress
Slip into this black embellished mini dress for the most romantic Valentine's Day look yet. The mini dress has the prettiest embellished straps that wrap around the back of the dress. Minimal accessories required to complete this already stunning look!
Black Halo Women's Cash Jumpsuit
This velvet jumpsuit is a total power move. The A-line pant leg gives the look an elevated feel. The mock-neck, which turns into a pretty bow at the back, and ruching around the bodice gives the outfit such a unique and flattering appearance. All that's missing is a pair of nude pumps and a clutch. We're in love!