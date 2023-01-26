Emma Roberts Laughs Off Rumor Pal Lea Michele Can't Read

Watch : Lea Michele Addresses Past Work Allegations & "Illiterate" Rumors

Emma Roberts is a woman of few words when it comes to responding to that Lea Michele conspiracy theory.

While appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Jan. 24, the American Horror Story alum was asked by whom what she thinks is the "biggest misconception" about her former Scream Queens costar. Referencing a longtime rumor about Michele, host Andy Cohen added, "The biggest misconception is that she can't read, right?"

"Well, I mean," Roberts stated, laughing, "We've not been in a book club together."

Fellow guest Julie Bowen added, "Why is reading so important, goddamn it! Let her not read if that's what she wants!"

Michele has herself poked fun at the longstanding rumor that supposedly can't read or write. In September 2022, the Glee alum made her TikTok debut with a video depicting her calling her BFF and past co-star Jonathan Groff to have him "read me the comments on my first TikTok."