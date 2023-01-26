Emma Roberts Laughs Off Rumor Pal Lea Michele Can't Read

Emma Roberts is a woman of few words when it comes to responding to that Lea Michele conspiracy theory.
While appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Jan. 24, the American Horror Story alum was asked by whom what she thinks is the "biggest misconception" about her former Scream Queens costar. Referencing a longtime rumor about Michele, host Andy Cohen added, "The biggest misconception is that she can't read, right?"
"Well, I mean," Roberts stated, laughing, "We've not been in a book club together."
Fellow guest Julie Bowen added, "Why is reading so important, goddamn it! Let her not read if that's what she wants!"
Michele has herself poked fun at the longstanding rumor that supposedly can't read or write. In September 2022, the Glee alum made her TikTok debut with a video depicting her calling her BFF and past co-star Jonathan Groff to have him "read me the comments on my first TikTok."
In November, she once again addressed the rumor about her literacy skills while sharing a behind-the-scenes look behind the recording of the digital album of the Funny Girl Broadway revival soundtrack. In the comments section of another TikTok she posted, the actress responded to a fan who complimented her appearance, writing back, "These are the comments I like to READ."
Another user added, "Why are we all commenting?? It's not like she can read it," to which Michele replied, "Lolllllll too funny! Have you heard the album yet though???"
Despite showcasing her sense of humor about the illiteracy rumor, the actress has criticized it as sexist. "I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day," Michele told The New York Times in an interview published last September. "And then there's a rumor online that I can't read or write? It's sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case."
