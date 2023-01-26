BaubleBar's New Minnie Mouse Bag Charms Are the Cutest Valentine's Day Gift for the Disney Lover

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Disney lovers, you're going to want to run, not walk to BaubleBar's website. The jewelry label recently released a Minnie Mouse collection to their Disney bag charms, and an accessory has seriously never looked cuter.

The Minnie bag charms come in so many fun reimaginations of the fan-favorite animated character, making them the cutest Valentine's Day gift for a Disney lover— even if that Disney lover is yourself! In perfect BaubleBar fashion, each rendition of Minnie is shimmering with pearls, glass stones and more, making the bag charms feel like a work of Disney-inspired art.

Scroll below to shop a few of fave designs from the new BaubleBar Minnie Mouse bag charms before they sell out!