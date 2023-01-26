Would Bad Bunny Do a Music Collab With WWE's The Miz? The Wrestling Star Says…

WWE's Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is just as big of a Bad Bunny fan as the singer is of wrestling.
But just because the two stars enjoy each other's work doesn't mean they want to join forces again, this time outside the ring. On the Jan. 25 episode of E! News, The Miz exclusively revealed that he and fellow wrestler John Morrison once asked the Grammy winner if he wanted to collab.
As for Bad Bunny's response? "He said no, politely," The Miz told E! News co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester. "And then, we had a wrestling match afterwards at WrestleMania." The singer emerged victorious after facing off against the two stars in a December 2021 match.
"John Morrison would always be like, 'Hey, we should do a rap video,'" The Miz continued. "And I'm like, 'Great. I can't rap, nor can I sing, nor do I have a voice,' and he goes, 'Neither can I, but we can do it.' So, imagine going up to the biggest musician in the world, Bad Bunny, and going, 'Let's do a collab.' What do you think he would say?"
While the 42-year-old won't be breaking into the music industry any time soon, he has broken into other areas of entertainment with his and his wife Maryse Mizanin's reality show Miz & Mrs, as well as films like Christmas Bounty and Santa's Little Helper.
But just like his fellow wrestlers Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dave Bautista and John Cena, he told E! News that he's ready to "get into the bigger sphere of movies."
"I have already a production company, MadRoe Productions, where my wife and I are working extremely hard to not only get shows across that we love," The Miz shared, "but also shows that other people that we see talent in, and can generate shows for them, too."
But his next onscreen appearance will likely be this year's WWE Royal Rumble on Jan. 28. And while he didn't confirm or deny his participation at the event—the winner of which moves on to the main event at WrestleMania—he said "the element of surprise" is the best part.
"The best part about WWE and Royal Rumble is you never know who's going to be coming out," he said, adding, "That's what I loved when I was a kid."
Hear more from The Miz—including whether he'd return to compete on Dancing With the Stars and The Challenge—in the full interview above.
