Would Bad Bunny Do a Music Collab With WWE's The Miz? The Wrestling Star Says…

Watch : WWE Superstar The Miz on Potential Bad Bunny Collab, The Challenge & More

WWE's Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is just as big of a Bad Bunny fan as the singer is of wrestling.

But just because the two stars enjoy each other's work doesn't mean they want to join forces again, this time outside the ring. On the Jan. 25 episode of E! News, The Miz exclusively revealed that he and fellow wrestler John Morrison once asked the Grammy winner if he wanted to collab.

As for Bad Bunny's response? "He said no, politely," The Miz told E! News co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester. "And then, we had a wrestling match afterwards at WrestleMania." The singer emerged victorious after facing off against the two stars in a December 2021 match.

"John Morrison would always be like, 'Hey, we should do a rap video,'" The Miz continued. "And I'm like, 'Great. I can't rap, nor can I sing, nor do I have a voice,' and he goes, 'Neither can I, but we can do it.' So, imagine going up to the biggest musician in the world, Bad Bunny, and going, 'Let's do a collab.' What do you think he would say?"