These 15 Shocking Grammy Moments Are Wilder Than Any Mic Drop

From Jennifer Lopez’s iconic plunging Versace dress to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s NSFW performance of “WAP,” these Grammy memories are the most unbelievable moments in the show’s history.

Forget about a mic drop. These Grammy memories will make your jaw drop.

As excitement continues to build for the 2023 Grammys, airing Feb. 5 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, it's hard not to remember all of the OMG moments that happened on music's biggest night. 

Just two years ago, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion got hearts racing when they delivered a NSFW performance of their hit single "WAP."   

"If you have small children in the room," host Trevor Noah warned, "just tell them it's a song about giving a cat a bath." 

Sometimes, the surprises happen during acceptance speeches. Back in 2015, Kanye West playfully crashed Beck's big moment after the Album of the Year winner was announced. Needless to say, fans learned all too well that Taylor Swift isn't alone when it comes to being interrupted at award shows.

And who can forget about the daring red carpet looks that are revealed before celebs even take their seats. In 2011, Lady Gaga arrived in an egg pod before undergoing multiple outfit changes. Jennifer Lopez also left fans on the floor thanks to her 2000 plunging Versace jungle-print gown.

Before Trevor returns to host the 2023 Grammys on CBS, take a look back at more OMG moments from the star-studded award show. 

CHARBONNEAU/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez, 2000

No one could ever have guessed the series of events that would follow the reveal of this dress. J. Lo quite literally shocked the world with this now iconic plunging Versace jungle-print gown. People searched it on the Internet so much that Google was inspired to create the Google Images search engine.

HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images
Eminem & Elton John, 2001

Jaws literally dropped when the unlikely duo took the stage to perform together for the Grammy Awards. It's a bit more surprising when you realize that their performance spawned a friendship that has endured over the years. Both musicians have said that they bonded over their shared sobriety.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
50 Cent & Evanescence, 2004

After the rock band beat the rapper in the Best New Artist category, 50 Cent took to the stage during the band's speech, which confused the entire audience. He smoothly walked back down to his seat moments later to a round of applause, and was even given a shout-out from the band. It's safe to say he was a bit upset to go home empty-handed that night.

John Shearer/WireImage
M.I.A., 2009

While it isn't a big deal for a pregnant musician to perform, it's a pretty big deal to rap and sing onstage on your due date. This is exactly what the "Paper Planes" rapper did in 2009, when she took to the stage to perform "Swagga Like Us" with T.I., Lil Wayne, Jay-Z and Kanye West. Luckily, the baby waited a few days before finally arriving. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lady Gaga, 2011

The Star Is Born actress had a truly out-of-this-world experience when she arrived on the red carpet in an egg pod. Models in gold ensembles lifted the vessel through the hordes of people to the stage area, where she crawled to perform.

Getty Images
Macklemore & Kendrick Lamar, 2014

When The Heist won for Album of the Year, even Macklemore was surprised. He was so surprised, in fact, that he texted Kendrick Lamar to apologize. "You got robbed. I wanted you to win," the star told his competitor. "You should have. It's weird and it sucks that I robbed you." While Macklemore have been a sincere apology, Drake called the public apology "wack as f--k."

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Beck & Kanye West, 2015

After the rapper interrupted Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009, he got a lot of criticism. Perhaps this is why the star changed his mind when he went onstage to take the mic out of Album of the Year winner Beck. Beck welcomed Kanye to speak his mind, but the rapper simply returned to his seat as people looked on in shock.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Beyoncé, 2017

It was a sight to behold when the Lemonade performer ascended the stage in a shimmering gold dress and crown. At the time, she was heavily pregnant with twins Sir and Rumi as she danced and sang to "Sandcastles" and "Love Drought." While all performances by Queen B are amazing, this one is definitely one of her most memorable. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Adele, 2017

It was a tough choice to vote between Adele and Beyoncé, but the votes were cast and Adele won. "I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyoncé. And this album to me, the Lemonade album, is just so monumental," the British singer tearfully revealed during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year, which was mostly devoted to praising Bey. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Adele, 2017

George Michael's death hit close to home for the star, who got choked up during her tribute to the late singer. As she began to sing his song "Fastlove," she swore and asked to start over entirely even though the show was being broadcast live. "I'm sorry for swearing and I'm sorry for starting again," Adele said. "Can we please start it again? I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him. I'm sorry. I can't. I'm sorry for swearing. I'm really sorry."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Michelle Obama, 2019

When it came time to start the show, host Alicia Keys surprised the audience by bringing a few familiar female faces to the stage, including the former first lady.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Alicia Keys, 2019

Leave it to the modern queen of the keys to perform a medley of hits as the night's host using not one, but two pianos. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Demi Lovato, 2020

Nearly two years after surviving a near-fatal overdose, Demi Lovato took the stage at the 2020 Grammys for a powerful performance of "Anyone," marking her first time singing live since being hospitalized. The moment was so emotional that Lovato had to start the song over again. 

Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion, 2021

Stripper heel props, neon graphics and a whole lot of twerking made this NSWF performance of "WAP" a must-see event at the 2021 Grammys. "If you have small children in the room, just tell them it's a song about giving a cat a bath," host Trevor Noah jokingly warned before the duo took the stage. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo and BTS' V, 2022

The K-pop group started off their 2022 Grammys performance of "Butter" with Jungkook descending from the MGM Grand Garden Arena ceiling. Then, the rest of the group—J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jin, V and Park Ji-min—slowly appeared throughout the audience, with V cozying up to pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

