These 15 Shocking Grammy Moments Are Wilder Than Any Mic Drop

Forget about a mic drop. These Grammy memories will make your jaw drop.

As excitement continues to build for the 2023 Grammys, airing Feb. 5 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, it's hard not to remember all of the OMG moments that happened on music's biggest night.

Just two years ago, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion got hearts racing when they delivered a NSFW performance of their hit single "WAP."

"If you have small children in the room," host Trevor Noah warned, "just tell them it's a song about giving a cat a bath."

Sometimes, the surprises happen during acceptance speeches. Back in 2015, Kanye West playfully crashed Beck's big moment after the Album of the Year winner was announced. Needless to say, fans learned all too well that Taylor Swift isn't alone when it comes to being interrupted at award shows.

And who can forget about the daring red carpet looks that are revealed before celebs even take their seats. In 2011, Lady Gaga arrived in an egg pod before undergoing multiple outfit changes. Jennifer Lopez also left fans on the floor thanks to her 2000 plunging Versace jungle-print gown.