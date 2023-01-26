Proof Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Are the Power Couple of Paris Fashion Week

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor turned Paris Fashion Week into their own personal runway, as they stepped out for the Fendi Couture show in stylish looks. See for yourself below.

The couple that slays together, stays together.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor—who have been dating since 2015—showcased their très chic attire to eye Fendi's Couture spring/summer 2023 collection. Stepping out hand-in-hand for the Jan. 26 Paris Fashion Week event, the longtime couple both opted for power suits but each look was different and packed its own punch.

Case in point? The American Horror Story actress donned an oversized brown blazer and matching trousers, which she paired with a black handbag, layers of necklaces and a bold red lip. Holland, on the other hand, didn't take the matchy-matchy route, wearing a grey coat with structured pointed collars and white slacks. But she also accessorized with the same purse as Sarah.

Their Parisian trip comes a week after Sarah, 48, celebrated Holland's 80th birthday with a heartwarming tribute

"What to say…You are sitting at the counter not 15 feet from me, drinking your chocolate coffee as usual," Sarah wrote Jan. 14 on Instagram. "I am happiest this way-YOU near."

"You matter to me. YOU. MATTER. TO. ME," she continued. "You've changed me. In all the important ways. Sharing my life with you has made everything else make sense."

The Ocean's 8 star congratulated Holland on her milestone birthday before ending on a sweet note.

She concluded, "I just want to say thank you. Thank you for loving me. I will never be the same."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi

Of course, Sarah and Holland weren't the only stars to make a swoon-worthy Paris Fashion Week appearance. Keep scrolling to see all of the head-turning looks to come out of the fabulous week-long event.

