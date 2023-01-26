Former Detroit Lions Player Jessie Lemonier Dead At 25: Russell Wilson and More Pay Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The football community is mourning the loss of a beloved player.

Jessie Lemonier, a former outside linebacker for the NFL's Detroit Lions, passed away at the age of 25, the team announced on Jan. 26. A cause of death has not yet been shared publicly.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier," the Lions organization said in a statement posted to Twitter and Instagram. "Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Jessie, a native of Florida, played seven games for the Lions during the 2021 season. He started his career in college with Virginia's Liberty Flames before being signed by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. According to NBC Sports, Jessie was recently drafted by minor league XFL but ultimately chose to sign with the USFL.

Jessie's agent Drew Smith told ESPN that the athlete and his girlfriend are expecting a child together.