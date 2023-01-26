TikTok's Alix Earle Had a Magical Run-In With Channing Tatum at Miami Movie Premiere

Watch : Julia Fox Reveals Mouse Problem in TikTok Apartment Tour

Alix Earle's night out was one for the books.

The TikToker made walked the red carpet for the Miami premiere of Magic Mike's Last Dance Jan. 25, where she posted for photos with star Channing Tatum. Alix, who was dressed in a sparkly black blazer, sheer, glittery tights and a vintage Dior bag, smiled alongside the 21 Jump Street actor who also opted for an all black look, dressed in a suit and dress shoes. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old took followers along with her throughout the premiere.

And the occasion—which she revealed was her first ever movie premiere—marked a full circle moment for the influencer.

"So this is for the last Magic Mike movie," Alix noted in a video from earlier in the day as she got ready for the event. "Which is so crazy because I remember specifically being at a sleepover—I don't know if it was middle school or early high school—watching the Magic Mike movie and I had the biggest crush on Channing Tatum. Like what is life right now?"