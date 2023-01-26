Here’s Where Pamela Anderson Stands With Tommy Lee Now

Pamela Anderson is happy that Tommy Lee is happy.
The Baywatch alum recently revealed what her relationship with the Mötley Crüe drummer is like more than two decades after their 1998 divorce.
"Text here and there," Pamela said on The Howard Stern Show Jan. 25. "Nothing too crazy."
The actress, 55, and Tommy, 60—who share sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25—married in 1995 on a beach in Mexico after a four-day romance. The former couple was famously involved in the first celebrity sex tape scandals when a private video they recorded on their honeymoon was stolen and distributed—a scandal revisited in the 2022 Hulu series Pam & Tommy. The two divorced in 1998, after three years of marriage, when their relationship turned volatile.
In 2019, Tommy wed Vine star Brittany Furlan. "He's married and happy and she's good to him and I totally support that and think that's great," Pamela told host Howard Stern. "I respect their relationship and just glad he's happy and he has somebody in his life."
Following her split from Tommy, the model went on to marry several more times, including to Kid Rock, whom she wed in four different ceremonies in 2006 and divorced the following year. Her subsequent marriages, which included two walks down the aisle with Rick Salomon, were also short-lived. And Pamela thinks there's a reason the relationships never lasted.
"I don't think I ever gave myself a chance to have another relationship after that that was of any value," she explained. "It was more like trying to put a family unit back together. But I wasn't really in love. I just was going through the motions and then realizing, 'I have nothing in common with this person.' There's just just nothing like I had with Tommy. I was putting people in my life to kind of numb some of the pain and be with someone, companionship. But nothing healthy."
The Home Improvement alum also speaks about her past love life in her upcoming memoir Love, Pamela, writing that her relationship with the drummer "may have been the only time I was ever truly in love." She also reflects on their marriage in her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story. Both projects are set for release on Jan. 31.
"I always felt like romantic love might not be sustainable," she added. "So if you want to have that kind of love affair, it's just going to have a season. It's not going to last forever."