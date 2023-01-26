Here’s Where Pamela Anderson Stands With Tommy Lee Now

Pamela Anderson is happy that Tommy Lee is happy.

The Baywatch alum recently revealed what her relationship with the Mötley Crüe drummer is like more than two decades after their 1998 divorce.

"Text here and there," Pamela said on The Howard Stern Show Jan. 25. "Nothing too crazy."

The actress, 55, and Tommy, 60—who share sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25—married in 1995 on a beach in Mexico after a four-day romance. The former couple was famously involved in the first celebrity sex tape scandals when a private video they recorded on their honeymoon was stolen and distributed—a scandal revisited in the 2022 Hulu series Pam & Tommy. The two divorced in 1998, after three years of marriage, when their relationship turned volatile.

In 2019, Tommy wed Vine star Brittany Furlan. "He's married and happy and she's good to him and I totally support that and think that's great," Pamela told host Howard Stern. "I respect their relationship and just glad he's happy and he has somebody in his life."