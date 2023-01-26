The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dramatic Season 13 Taglines Revealed

Feuding sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga tease major bad blood in The Real Housewives of New Jersey's just-released opening credits. See all of the cast's season 13 taglines.

Watch: Teresa Giudice on Bravo Wedding Special, Family Feuds & RHONJ Tease

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 looks anything but unlucky for fans.

That's because the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga is about to hit an all-time high, as the co-stars tease with their new taglines in the just-released opening credits.

Melissa—who has been feuding with her sister-in-law since she and husband Joe Gorga skipped out on Teresa's August 2022 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas—targets a toxic person in her life, while Teresa ominously hints in the preview that she's out for blood.

Margaret Josephs also seemingly wades into the crossfire and warns that she's a "lethal enemy" to watch out for this year, as does Jennifer Aydin who states "payback's a bitch."

Meanwhile, Dolores Catania lightens the mood with a cheeky (and adorable) nod to her Irish boyfriend Paul Connell.

As for RHONJ newcomers Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, Rachel has business on the mind in her one-liner while Danielle plays up her "bougie" lifestyle.

Scroll down to see all the dramatic season 13 taglines below.

The RHONJ trailer gave fans a preview of things going downhill for Teresa and the Gorgas as Teresa says of Melissa, "She's always wanted to keep my brother and I apart. She got her wish."

Later, Joe and Louis get into a heated altercation that almost gets physical. As for the root of their latest beef, fans will have to tune in to find out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo
Dolores Catania

"This Jersey girl has the luck of the Irish, and nobody's screwing with my pot of gold."

Andrew Eccles/Bravo
Melissa Gorga

"You'll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air."

Andrew Eccles/Bravo
Jennifer Aydin

"Payback's a bitch, so start barking."

Andrew Eccles/Bravo
Margaret Josephs

"I'm a loyal friend, and a lethal enemy."

Andrew Eccles/Bravo
Rachel Fuda

"I'm too busy running a business to care about yours."

Andrew Eccles/Bravo
Danielle Cabral

"I may be over the top, but I'd rather be bougie than basic."

Andrew Eccles/Bravo
Teresa Giudice

"Blood may be thicker than water, but it's harder to clean when it spills."

Watch the opening credits below.

