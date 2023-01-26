The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dramatic Season 13 Taglines Revealed

Watch : Teresa Giudice on Bravo Wedding Special, Family Feuds & RHONJ Tease

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 looks anything but unlucky for fans.

That's because the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga is about to hit an all-time high, as the co-stars tease with their new taglines in the just-released opening credits.

Melissa—who has been feuding with her sister-in-law since she and husband Joe Gorga skipped out on Teresa's August 2022 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas—targets a toxic person in her life, while Teresa ominously hints in the preview that she's out for blood.

Margaret Josephs also seemingly wades into the crossfire and warns that she's a "lethal enemy" to watch out for this year, as does Jennifer Aydin who states "payback's a bitch."

Meanwhile, Dolores Catania lightens the mood with a cheeky (and adorable) nod to her Irish boyfriend Paul Connell.

As for RHONJ newcomers Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, Rachel has business on the mind in her one-liner while Danielle plays up her "bougie" lifestyle.