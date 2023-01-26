Succession Season 4 Release Date Revealed: See the Explosive First Trailer

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

The Roys are ready for battle.

HBO released the highly anticipated Succession season four trailer Jan. 26, and tensions within the Roy family are as fraught as ever as Logan (Brian Cox) prepares for an all-out mutiny from his children over the control of WaystarRoyco.

"We wanted to do something together. This is not about getting back at Dad," Sarah Snook's Siobhan says in the clip. "But if it hurts him, it doesn't bother me."

The trailer gives a glimpse at where the battle lines have been drawn within the Roy family, with Shiv's husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) formally allying with his father-in-law after betraying her, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) by tipping Logan off about the revolt in the season three finale.

But as fans will see when the series returns March 26, amid the growing family turmoil, at least some of the Roys are enjoying the thrill, with Kendall remarking, "I mean, it's a tightrope walk on a straight razor, five-hundred-foot reputational drop."

Roman, meanwhile, is not quite as impressed.

"Why is that making you smile? That shouldn't make you smile," he responds. "Who likes tightrope walking on a straight razor?"

However, this inter-family strife could have dire consequences for their company.