Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Hailey Bieber and Lizzo debuted blunt bobs, while Lily Allen and Nicole Scherzinger decided to find out if blondes really do have more fun.

By Tierney Bricker Jan 29, 2023 11:00 AMTags
Watch: Hailey Bieber Debuts DRAMATIC Hair Change: "Oops"

It might be about damn time to book an appointment with your hairstylist.

Lizzo and Hailey Bieber are the latest celebrities to jump on the bob trend, taking to social media to reveal their dramatic transformations. "Oops," Hailey captioned a video showing off her blunt cut, while Lizzo took her new look one step further by adding bold highlights.

But they weren't the only stars to test out new looks. Lily Allen and Nicole Scherzinger, two singers known for their dark tresses, decided to shake up their signature looks by going various shades of blonde. While Nicole opted for a platinum color à la Kim Kardashian, Lily went for a strawberry hue.

Finally, Kaley Cuoco made a big bang—or should we say change?—when she showed off darker locks and Jordyn Woods unveiled her fiery new hair color. 

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week: 

