George Lopez Mourns Death of Enkyboys TikToker Randy Gonzalez

George Lopez is honoring the legacy of late TikToker Randy Gonzalez.



The social media star, who rose to online fame alongside his 6-year-old son Brice as the TikTok duo better known as Enkyboys, has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. According to TMZ, who cited a source close to the family, Randy passed away on Jan. 25 while in hospice. He was 35.

George, who stars on the NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez with Brice, paid tribute to Randy with a heartfelt message on social media.



"My sincerest condolences to Brice and the entire Gonzalez family," the actor, who plays Brice's grandfather on the show, wrote in a Jan. 25 Instagram post. "The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video. He will be missed, but never forgotten. My heart goes out to the entire family."