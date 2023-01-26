The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Is Engaged to NFL Player Jake Funk: See Her Ring

Hannah Ann Sluss' new year is off to a rosy start.
The reality star—who appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor—announced that she's engaged to NFL player Jake Funk.
According to Hannah Ann's sweet engagement video posted to TikTok Jan. 25, Jake popped the question during the couple's recent trip to Mexico. As the clip shows, the proposal took place during a romantic dinner on the beach. After Hannah Ann gave Jake her answer, the words "She said yes!" were projected onto a nearby rock.
"The surprise at the end he had for me," Hannah Ann captioned the video, which featured a shot of her gorgeous diamond ring.
After seeing her announcement, several fellow reality stars sent along congratulatory messages, including two who appeared on Peter's season of The Bachelor.
"STOP," Madison Prewett wrote in the comments. "So excited for you my girl!! Congrats!!!!!" Added Kelley Flanagan, "So happy for you!! Congrats, congrats, congrats!!"
Hannah Ann, 26, confirmed her romance with Jake, 25, in February 2022—posting a picture of her giving him a "good luck kiss" to Instagram before he and his former team the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl.
Over the past year, fans have watched the season 24 star give glimpses into their romance, such as by sharing clips of her cheering on the Indianapolis Colts running back at games, videos of them going on vacations and dates and photos of them hanging out with their dog Dash.
And it looks like Jake has received the stamp of approval from Hannah Ann's parents. "They adore him," she told E! last April. "They think he's, like, such a great fit for me."
Prior to her relationship with Jake, Hannah Ann was engaged to Peter, who proposed during his run on the ABC series. However, the pilot and the model broke up shortly before Peter briefly reunited with fellow contestant Madison (Peter and Madison announced days after the show's 2020 finale that they'd "decided not to pursue our relationship any further.")
Madison is now married to Grant Troutt and has formed a friendship with Hannah Ann. As for Peter, he is now dating Kelley, who he sent home week seven of The Bachelor. The two started dating again after the show in 2020, broke up at the end of that year and then rekindled their romance in 2022.
And it looks like Hannah Ann has found her forever teammate, calling Jake the "love of my life" in a birthday tribute earlier this month and noting, "I wouldn't want to do this crazy life with anyone but you!!"