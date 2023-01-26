The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Is Engaged to NFL Player Jake Funk: See Her Ring

Watch : "Bachelor" Alums Reveal Their MOST DRAMATIC Moments

Hannah Ann Sluss' new year is off to a rosy start.

The reality star—who appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor—announced that she's engaged to NFL player Jake Funk.

According to Hannah Ann's sweet engagement video posted to TikTok Jan. 25, Jake popped the question during the couple's recent trip to Mexico. As the clip shows, the proposal took place during a romantic dinner on the beach. After Hannah Ann gave Jake her answer, the words "She said yes!" were projected onto a nearby rock.

"The surprise at the end he had for me," Hannah Ann captioned the video, which featured a shot of her gorgeous diamond ring.

After seeing her announcement, several fellow reality stars sent along congratulatory messages, including two who appeared on Peter's season of The Bachelor.

"STOP," Madison Prewett wrote in the comments. "So excited for you my girl!! Congrats!!!!!" Added Kelley Flanagan, "So happy for you!! Congrats, congrats, congrats!!"