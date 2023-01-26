Kylie Jenner Reacts to Playful Buzz About Baby Aire's Name

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME

Kylie Jenner's sense is humor is like a breath of fresh air.

Shortly after Kylie revealed she and Travis Scott renamed their baby boy Aire, the Kardashians star reacted to a clip online poking fun at how the two—who also share daughter Stormi, 4—hypothetically chose their son's new name.

In a Jan. 22 video, TikToker @simo_ziqubu (pretending to be both Travis and Kylie in this scenario) used the opening theme from Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender to list out all the elements as possibilities, which of course meant naming Water, Earth and Fire—met with slight disapproval from Travis—until they settled on the one that seemed to fit: Air.

As for Kylie's reaction? She landed at the top of the comment section with two crying emojis.

The update on their baby boy's moniker comes nearly 10 months after she announced their decision to change his original name, Wolf. A little more than a month after welcoming him, Kylie noted the name change publicly.