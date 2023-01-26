Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth’s Home Line includes a Nod to Beverly Hills, 90210

We interviewed Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling because we think you'll like their picks. The products shown are from their product line with QVC. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth became best friends on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210, and 33 years later they are closer than ever. When they had the chance to collaborate with QVC on a home line, it was a no-brainer.

Tori shared, "We decided a long time ago that work is best with the ones you love. I know people worry about it, but if you're going to spend so much time working, wouldn't you want it to be with your best friend? That's the best of both worlds."

The aptly named BFF Collection prioritizes style and function with some Beverly Hills-inspired colors and prints. Jennie explained, "We thought that since it's been a while since we've been in people's living rooms through TV that it was a fun way to be a part of their living room again, but in a different form. The products are little pieces of us, pieces that have meant so much to use since we started creating them. We are just so happy that people get to have them in their homes."