Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth’s Home Line includes a Nod to Beverly Hills, 90210

We interviewed Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling because we think you'll like their picks. The products shown are from their product line with QVC. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth became best friends on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210, and 33 years later they are closer than ever. When they had the chance to collaborate with QVC on a home line, it was a no-brainer.
Tori shared, "We decided a long time ago that work is best with the ones you love. I know people worry about it, but if you're going to spend so much time working, wouldn't you want it to be with your best friend? That's the best of both worlds."
The aptly named BFF Collection prioritizes style and function with some Beverly Hills-inspired colors and prints. Jennie explained, "We thought that since it's been a while since we've been in people's living rooms through TV that it was a fun way to be a part of their living room again, but in a different form. The products are little pieces of us, pieces that have meant so much to use since we started creating them. We are just so happy that people get to have them in their homes."
Tori shared, "We wanted to make a collection that you can easily mix and match with what you already have in your home. We want our pieces to complement your taste and bring it all together."
And, the duo hinted that this won't be a one-time thing, with Jennie teasing, "Let me just say people will have a really beautiful Christmas this year," which prompted Tori to add, "QVC has their infamous Christmas in July."
The best friends gave a rundown of the line, including decor tips and organization insights.
The BFF Collection
BFF Collection Two Tier Foldable Acrylic Bar Cart
Tori shared, "One piece that was super important for us to have is the bar cart. We're both such fans of bar carts and not even because we're big drinkers." Jennie added, "Yes, they're multifunctional."
Tori explained, "I like it for houseplants or to put next to a changing table with diapers, wipes, and all of those items. This is great because it's foldable and it's on wheels. You can easily move it around and put it away."
BFF Collection Set of 2 Etched Glass Jars with Gold Detail
Jennie shared, "Those etched glass jars were like a little nod to Tori's vintage. I feel like that etched glass really represents a certain era of glassware." Tori added, "And the hardware is modernized. The gold kind of brings it up to date."
For storage ideas, Jennie said, "You can put anything in there like candy or cotton balls in your bathroom." Tori suggested, "Q-tips. You can put a flameless candle in there."
BFF Collection Set of 2 Velvet Storage Ottomans with Gold Base
"Obviously, we're both moms. Between the two of us, we have eight kids, so storage is always very important and we really think storage is important for everyone. A lot of our pieces are dual pieces that are functional and decorative," Tori said.
BFF Collection Set of 3 Assorted Glass Apothecary Decor Jars
"I hate clutter. Tori knows this about me. I love it that we have products that can take care of that clutter and we don't have to see it anymore. We have apothecary jars, which are a pretty way to store things," Jennie said.
These jars come in pink, green, and grey.
BFF Collection Set of 2 Metal Hurricanes with Wax LED Candles
"We both love real candles, so it was really important to us to have a realistic-looking flameless candle. They look so great and it's nice to know they're not dangerous. I worry if there's a candle going in the room with my kids. My youngest is five, so I worry," Tori explained, with Jennie adding, "And, they don't emit any toxic chemicals."
BFF Collection Printed Leaf Decorative Pillow
"This pillow was definitely a little wink wink at our Beverly Hills past. Just a little, subtle nod to the people who would get it," Tori revealed.
Jennie shared, "You can use the pillows on both sides. One side has the pattern and the other is solid. You can mix things up. It's a totally easy, inexpensive way to update your living room or bedroom."
These reversible pillows come in green and pink.
BFF Collection Oversized Fluffy Throw with Fringe
"They're so pretty. I already have two in my house. The touch and feel of everything is so important to us," Tori shared.
Jennie added, "It took us a while to get the finished product samples. We just wanted to get our hands on the fabrics and make sure it all turned out great. We think it's perfection. The touch and feel of everything is so important to us like we it took us a while to get finished product samples just wanting like, a little more like a bit and add that and in the hands on pattern. We think it's perfection."
BFF Collection Set of 2 Large & Small Acrylic Trays w/Metal Handles
"We love acrylic so it was really important for us to get that in there," Jennie said.
Tori elaborated, "It ties into the bar cart. You can use them in the same room, but the trays can really go in any room. I love setting them up with some accessories in the middle of a table, or creating a centerpiece. My five-year-old son has claimed one of them as his tray. Now, he only eats from that tray. He's eating spaghetti in an acrylic tray. He uses the silver acrylic tray and I use the gold for my stuff. And you know what else? It's good product testing. We know it's durable. It's a resilient product because a five year old is using it all the time and it isn't scratched up at all."
BFF Collection Set of 2 Marble Stone Bookends with Gold Detail
"We're huge fans of stones. And you'll see as our line goes on that there will be different collections and we love gemstones and natural stones. These bookends are obviously durable because we want them to have the weight to function. We love the gold in there too," Tori said.
If you're looking for more celebrity-inspired shopping, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards shared affordable Amazon must-haves.