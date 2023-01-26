Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop Features The White Lotus Stars and 60 New Styles

Kim Kardashian teamed up with Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco from The White Lotus for a limited-edition SKIMS campaign.

SKIMS Valentine's DayDonna Trope

Are you having withdrawals after finishing Season 2 of HBO's The White LotusKim Kardashian is here to fill the void with the SKIMS Valentine's Day campaign, featuring the show's breakout stars, Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco. The two of them have been friends for over a decade, long before playing Mia and Lucia. So, of course, they're the perfect duo to celebrate Galentine's Day with this fun campaign.

The SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop has ten unique collections with 60 limited-edition styles and sizes ranging from XS to 4X. This drop has bras, panties, loungewear, accessories, bodysuits, and socks. These pieces drop on Thursday, January 26 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET. Here are some of the standout styles.

SKIMS Valentine's Day Collection

SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit W. Snaps

The SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit is a true miracle worker, in my opinion. Wearing this bodysuit has helped me zip up jeans I could barely fit in a minute before. It is a cute top, but it really is the ultimately layering piece since it's a smoothing garment. I have this is in all the standard hues and this holiday collection comes through with two beautiful shades of pink.

$62
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Cami Bodysuit

This lace-trimmed bodysuit can work as part of your outfit or underneath. It's made from buttery soft fabric and it comes in five colors.

$62
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bralette and Fits Everybody Lace Dipped Thong

This has everything you love about the SKIMS triangle bralettes and some adorable lace. Pair it with the matching dipped thong. Both are available in five colors.

$36
Bralette
$18
Thong

SKIMS Soft Lounge Robe, Soft Lounge Tank, and Soft Lounge Boxer

You haven't lived until you've worn the SKIMS Soft Lounge Fabric. You'll never want to wear anything else.

$88
Robe
$38
Tank
$34
Boxers

SKIMS Soft Lounge Scoop Onesie

This heart print is sweet and nostalgic. The ultra-comfy onesie has a built-in shelf bra and adjustable straps to customize your comfort.

 

$68
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Lounge Henley Top and Soft Lounge Legging

This pajama set is comfy, stylish, and fun.

$52
Top
$58
Leggings

SKIMS Valentine’s Slipper

Treat yourself to supreme comfort with these exceptionally plush slippers.

$48
SKIMS

SKIMS Latex Long Sleeve Dress

You will be the moment in this pink, latex mini dress. It's also available in black, grey, and camel.

$128
SKIMS

SKIMS Latex Scoop Neck Bralette and Latex Legging

Latex is always a head turner and this leggings/bralette combo is no exception. 

$58
Bralette
$98
Leggings

SKIMS Jelly Sheer Rhinestone Gloves

Add some drama to any look with these long, rhinestone-adorned gloves. They also come in pink.

$48
SKIMS

SKIMS Lace Trimmed Silk Cami and Lace Trimmed Silk Short

This lace-trimmed cami has a luxurious feel in a fun colorway. Complete the look with the matching shorts.

$64
Cami
$56
Shorts

SKIMS Knit Lace Gloves

Add a sophisticated touch to any look with these lace gloves, which also come in black.

$24
SKIMS

SKIMS Knit Lace Cropped Turtleneck

Wear this lace cropped top as lingerie or wear it over a bralette to create a Valentine's Day outfit. You can also get this top in pink.

$48
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Skimpy Scoop Bralette Pack

These scoop neck bralettes are the perfect Valentine's Day present. They even come in a gift box. 

$60
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Bandeau Pack

These Valentine's Day bandeaus come in a gift box. This style is buttery soft and it molds to your body for comfortable support.

$60
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Boy Short Pack

It doesn't get any cuter than this gift box full of boyshorts.

$60
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Thong Pack

These Valentine's Day-themed thongs are just as comfy as they are cute. They come in an already-wrapped gift box.

$60
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief Pack

These cheeky briefs are the perfect choice if you can't decide between the boyshorts and the thongs. They come in an already-wrapped gift box.

$60
SKIMS

SKIMS Sport Crew Sock Pack

The SKIMS crew socks just got an adorable Valentine's Day update that you need in your wardrobe.

$23
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Jersey String Bikini Pack

Celebrate the holiday with these string bikinis adorned with Valentine's Day sayings on the front.

$60
SKIMS

SKIMS Gift Bag

Present your Valentine's Day gifts in these SKIMS bags and tissue paper.

$5
SKIMS

