Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop Features The White Lotus Stars and 60 New Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you having withdrawals after finishing Season 2 of HBO's The White Lotus? Kim Kardashian is here to fill the void with the SKIMS Valentine's Day campaign, featuring the show's breakout stars, Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco. The two of them have been friends for over a decade, long before playing Mia and Lucia. So, of course, they're the perfect duo to celebrate Galentine's Day with this fun campaign.
The SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop has ten unique collections with 60 limited-edition styles and sizes ranging from XS to 4X. This drop has bras, panties, loungewear, accessories, bodysuits, and socks. These pieces drop on Thursday, January 26 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET. Here are some of the standout styles.
SKIMS Valentine's Day Collection
SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit W. Snaps
The SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit is a true miracle worker, in my opinion. Wearing this bodysuit has helped me zip up jeans I could barely fit in a minute before. It is a cute top, but it really is the ultimately layering piece since it's a smoothing garment. I have this is in all the standard hues and this holiday collection comes through with two beautiful shades of pink.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Cami Bodysuit
This lace-trimmed bodysuit can work as part of your outfit or underneath. It's made from buttery soft fabric and it comes in five colors.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bralette and Fits Everybody Lace Dipped Thong
This has everything you love about the SKIMS triangle bralettes and some adorable lace. Pair it with the matching dipped thong. Both are available in five colors.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Scoop Onesie
This heart print is sweet and nostalgic. The ultra-comfy onesie has a built-in shelf bra and adjustable straps to customize your comfort.
SKIMS Valentine’s Slipper
Treat yourself to supreme comfort with these exceptionally plush slippers.
SKIMS Latex Long Sleeve Dress
You will be the moment in this pink, latex mini dress. It's also available in black, grey, and camel.
SKIMS Jelly Sheer Rhinestone Gloves
Add some drama to any look with these long, rhinestone-adorned gloves. They also come in pink.
SKIMS Knit Lace Gloves
Add a sophisticated touch to any look with these lace gloves, which also come in black.
SKIMS Knit Lace Cropped Turtleneck
Wear this lace cropped top as lingerie or wear it over a bralette to create a Valentine's Day outfit. You can also get this top in pink.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Skimpy Scoop Bralette Pack
These scoop neck bralettes are the perfect Valentine's Day present. They even come in a gift box.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Bandeau Pack
These Valentine's Day bandeaus come in a gift box. This style is buttery soft and it molds to your body for comfortable support.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Boy Short Pack
It doesn't get any cuter than this gift box full of boyshorts.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Thong Pack
These Valentine's Day-themed thongs are just as comfy as they are cute. They come in an already-wrapped gift box.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief Pack
These cheeky briefs are the perfect choice if you can't decide between the boyshorts and the thongs. They come in an already-wrapped gift box.
SKIMS Sport Crew Sock Pack
The SKIMS crew socks just got an adorable Valentine's Day update that you need in your wardrobe.
SKIMS Cotton Jersey String Bikini Pack
Celebrate the holiday with these string bikinis adorned with Valentine's Day sayings on the front.
SKIMS Gift Bag
Present your Valentine's Day gifts in these SKIMS bags and tissue paper.
Want to do more Kim-inspired shopping? Check out these Valentine's Day gift picks from Kardashian-Jenner brands.