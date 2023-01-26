John Legend’s First Father-Daughter Photo With Baby Esti Will Bring You Love

John Legend shared a glimpse into his first week with his and Chrissy Teigen's baby girl Esti. See the cozy photo of the father-daughter duo snuggling up together.

Watch: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share First Photo of Baby Esti's Face

John Legend knows his baby girl deserves it all.

The singer is savoring his time with his newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, sharing a new photo of the little one dressed in pink and bundled up in his arms on Jan. 25. In the pic, John is seen smiling while wearing a white knit sweater.

He captioned the shot of his and Chrissy Teigen's baby girl, "Our new love." 

While announcing her arrival last week, John shared that their home was "overflowing with love and joy" and said he was "in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience."

Naturally, he was also "so thrilled" to watch the couple's older children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, truly "embrace their baby sister." John added, "I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word."

Chrissy later revealed the first photo of Esti's face, writing on Instagram Jan. 24, "look at u out here lookin like a baby." 

photos
Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s $18 Million NYC Home

The musician and the Cravings cookbook author—who tied the knot in Italy nearly 10 years ago—said they were resuming IVF treatments in February 2022, more than a year after suffering a pregnancy loss with their son Jack.

It was six months later, in August, when Chrissy confirmed she was pregnant with another child. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote on Instagram. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Keep scrolling to look at John and Chrissy's most precious family pics.

Instagram
"Our new love"

John shared his first photo with baby Esti all bundled up.

Instagram
Cuddles

"look at u out here lookin like a baby," Chrissy Teigen captioned  a photo of daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 24.

The cookbook author and husband John Legend welcomed the baby girl on Jan. 13. 

Instagram
New Sister

The couple introduced their new baby girl to the world by sharing a photo of daughter Luna and son Miles holding the newborn in a fuzzy blanket from Barefoot Dreams.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy wrote on Instagram. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss."

Meanwhile, John penned from his account, "I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word."

Instagram
Dress to Impress

"Sometimes you gotta cooooordinate," John wrote on Instagram as his daughter wore a dress from the American Girl x Janie and Jack collection.

Instagram
Live Lullaby

During his dad's kick off concert for his Las Vegas residency on April 22, Chrissy shared a hilarious photo of Miles sleeping through the set.

Instagram
Play Time

Who wants to play with Miles? Chrissy and John's son was all smiles when exploring his DockATot Tent of Dreams. 

Instagram
Birthday Fun

Chrissy hosted a math competition and family dinner for John's 42nd birthday on Dec. 28, 2020.

Instagram
TV Time

Ever wonder what Chrissy's family watches during the day? Here's your answer. "Thank you @mightyexpressofficial for releasing new episodes on @NetflixFamily!" the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "It's their favorite show and these two have watched every episode over and over and over, so mom and dad are verrrrrry happy there are new ones!" 

Instagram
Let's Eat

"Superheroes and sushi was a hit!!" Chrissy wrote on Instagram as John and Miles enjoyed a sushi class with Krispy Rice. "I cannot thank @krispyrice enough for making this happen for our little class." 

Instagram
Busted

Want to be a fly on the wall in the Legend-Teigen house? Chrissy's Instagram Stories could help! The Cravings author documented John enjoying father-daughter time as Luna was styled in Mini Boden.

Instagram
Family Rules

Life isn't always pretty, but it's always filled with love in this household. "Forever!" Chrissy wrote on her Instagram

 

Instagram
Bed Time

When it was time for Chrissy to read a children's book, the proud mom snuggled up with the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild throw.  

Instagram
Twinning

While celebrating Fourth of July 2020, Chrissy captured John and their son Miles wearing matching swimsuits.

instagram
Let's Eat!

"First rice krispies!" Chrissy shared on Instagram while cooking with Luna in her Little Sleepies outfit. "We do less then the full amount of cereal and add peanut butter chips. Also make sure to fold in mini marshmallows that aren't melted at the end. And don't press into the pan! We want gooey, stretchy pieces." 

Instagram
Miles Turns 2!

"Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," wrote Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, wishing her little boy a happy birthday. "You're bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn't have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!"

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Miles!

"Our little guy is 2 today," wrote John Legend to his little boy Miles. "Happy birthday, Miles!"

 

Instagram
Family Time

"Quaranteam," John captioned the photo in April 2020.

Instagram
Cuddles on the Couch

"Dysfunction junction," Chrissy captioned the image.

Boys and Bears

John and Miles look just as cute as that pile of teddy bears in this photo.

NBC
A Legendary Christmas

Chrissy, John, Luna, and baby Miles were so festive and fun while filming their NBC holiday special this November.

Instagram
Piggyback Time

Prince Charming and his little princess reporting for duty!

Instagram
Bath Babies

We can't get over this picture of Luna and Miles enjoying bath time together.

Playing House

Legend's ladies looked like they were having a blast playing together in this snap.

Twinning

Miles is the spitting image of his famous father!

Instagram
Piano Partners

In this sweet snap, it was clear that Luna takes after her dad.

Sweet Smooches

Teigen is just a teeny bit too short to give her baby girl a smooch when she's on Legend's shoulders, but doesn't that make this moment cuter?

Instagram
Reading Rainbow

Luna looked so cute as she headed to her first week of school in 2018.

Instagram
Jet Setting Siblings

Luna and Miles are so tiny in those airplane seats and therefore we can't help but smile even more when looking at them.

Rawr!

So cute! Luna got inspired by the alligator statue to open her mouth wide and show off her animal side.

Instagram
Adventures with Animals

This family photo got ambushed by an adorable animal, but it's still so cute!

photos
View More Photos From Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

