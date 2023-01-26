John Legend’s First Father-Daughter Photo With Baby Esti Will Bring You Love

John Legend knows his baby girl deserves it all.
The singer is savoring his time with his newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, sharing a new photo of the little one dressed in pink and bundled up in his arms on Jan. 25. In the pic, John is seen smiling while wearing a white knit sweater.
He captioned the shot of his and Chrissy Teigen's baby girl, "Our new love."
While announcing her arrival last week, John shared that their home was "overflowing with love and joy" and said he was "in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience."
Naturally, he was also "so thrilled" to watch the couple's older children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, truly "embrace their baby sister." John added, "I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word."
Chrissy later revealed the first photo of Esti's face, writing on Instagram Jan. 24, "look at u out here lookin like a baby."
The musician and the Cravings cookbook author—who tied the knot in Italy nearly 10 years ago—said they were resuming IVF treatments in February 2022, more than a year after suffering a pregnancy loss with their son Jack.
It was six months later, in August, when Chrissy confirmed she was pregnant with another child. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote on Instagram. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."
Keep scrolling to look at John and Chrissy's most precious family pics.