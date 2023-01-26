John Legend’s First Father-Daughter Photo With Baby Esti Will Bring You Love

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share First Photo of Baby Esti's Face

John Legend knows his baby girl deserves it all.

The singer is savoring his time with his newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, sharing a new photo of the little one dressed in pink and bundled up in his arms on Jan. 25. In the pic, John is seen smiling while wearing a white knit sweater.

He captioned the shot of his and Chrissy Teigen's baby girl, "Our new love."

While announcing her arrival last week, John shared that their home was "overflowing with love and joy" and said he was "in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience."

Naturally, he was also "so thrilled" to watch the couple's older children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, truly "embrace their baby sister." John added, "I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word."

Chrissy later revealed the first photo of Esti's face, writing on Instagram Jan. 24, "look at u out here lookin like a baby."