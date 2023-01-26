Former Child Star Lance Kerwin Dead at 62

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The television industry has lost a lifelong talent.

Lance Kerwin, who rose to stardom in the '70s for shows such as Salem's Lot and James at 15, died on Jan. 24, his agent John Boitano confirmed to E! News. He was 62. No cause of death has been revealed.

"I've worked with Lance for two years, he was an intelligent, funny and compassionate person," Boitano said in a statement. "He was looking forward to resuming his acting career, he recently had a role in the The Wind and the Reckoning, I enjoyed our time together and considered him a friend as well as client. I will miss him."

Kerwin emerged on the scene as a child actor, appearing in multiple television series including Little House on the Prairie, The Family Holvak and Wonder Woman.

He starred in James at 15—later known as James at 16 when the character turned 16—as titular character James Hunter, the son of a college professor with a passion for photography. In the series, James struggles with adjusting to his new life after his family moves across the country from Oregon to Massachusetts.