These Towel Scrunchies With 7,900+ 5-Star Reviews Dry My Long Hair in 30 Minutes Without Creases

I love having long hair. I even enjoy styling it. However, I loathe the drying process. Whether I'm letting it air dry, tousling it for a towel dry, or blow drying it, the process is long and annoying. I even take water breaks in the summer because I just have that much hair on my head. I refuse to chop my hair, so I went on the hunt for hacks to cut down on the drying time.

I've been using the Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Drying Scrunchies for two years and they've been a real game-changer. They're super absorbent, so they dry my hair quickly. Using these is a smart way to cut down on heat styling.

Sometimes, I will put my hair up in one of these scrunchies until it's 90% dry and then blow dry it for a sleek finish. Other times, I will sleep with the towel scrunchie in. I'm always happy with how my hair looks in the morning. It's frizz-free, shiny, and there no annoying dents from the scrunchie. These are also great to have on hand after a sweaty workout, a hot yoga session, or a dip in the pool.

I'm not the only one who swears by these microfiber scrunchies. They have 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Make your life easier and check these out.