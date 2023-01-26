These Towel Scrunchies With 7,900+ 5-Star Reviews Dry My Long Hair in 30 Minutes Without Creases

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I love having long hair. I even enjoy styling it. However, I loathe the drying process. Whether I'm letting it air dry, tousling it for a towel dry, or blow drying it, the process is long and annoying. I even take water breaks in the summer because I just have that much hair on my head. I refuse to chop my hair, so I went on the hunt for hacks to cut down on the drying time.
I've been using the Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Drying Scrunchies for two years and they've been a real game-changer. They're super absorbent, so they dry my hair quickly. Using these is a smart way to cut down on heat styling.
Sometimes, I will put my hair up in one of these scrunchies until it's 90% dry and then blow dry it for a sleek finish. Other times, I will sleep with the towel scrunchie in. I'm always happy with how my hair looks in the morning. It's frizz-free, shiny, and there no annoying dents from the scrunchie. These are also great to have on hand after a sweaty workout, a hot yoga session, or a dip in the pool.
I'm not the only one who swears by these microfiber scrunchies. They have 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Make your life easier and check these out.
Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Drying Scrunchies for Frizz Free, Heatless Hair Drying, Towel Scrunchies, 2 Pack
Get your hair out of your face, while it dries without dents when you use one of these towel scrunchies. There are a few solid colors and prints to choose from. These come in sets of two.
If you want additional information before you shop, here are some rave reviews from happy shoppers.
Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Drying Scrunchies Reviews
A shopper declared, "AMAZING - GAME CHANGER! I am OBSESSED with these. I got these for myself and a set for my friend. We both have super long and thick hair. After washing, I tie my hair up with one of these and it's dry so fast."
Another explained, "I HATE having wet hair. I didn't have a ton of confidence when I bought this, but for this cheap I thought I'd give it a try. I didn't change any part of my hair washing/drying routine and I LOVE how quick my hair dries and how soft it is afterwards!"
Someone raved, "Amazing. I didn't have a lot of hope and wore my wet hair in the scrunchie to sleep and I'm blown away??? My hair is dry! Normally isn't dry when I go to sleep with wet hair and doesn't LOOK like I went to sleep with wet hair. This is some magic! Looks as good as it would if I had let air dry down!!!! I love this!!!"
A shopper insisted, "Just buy it, this product is amazing. This product really lives up to the hype. It is awesome! It does not make a dent in my hair like other hair bands, and absorbs water too. It also does not give me a headache like some tighter hair bands. This was a great price point, and I love it that it comes in a two pack. I will definitely buy more of these as gifts for friends and family."
An Amazon customer reviewed, "I'm so obsessed with these!! At first I thought it was kind of gimmicky but they really do cut down the dry time for my hair! I keep one in my night stand and one by my vanity. They are durable and stay intact after washing. Amazing gift idea!! Bought three already for family!"
