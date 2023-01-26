Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

Watch : Shemar Moore Is Expecting His 1st Baby

Shemar Moore has one moore reason to smile.

The Criminal Minds star celebrated welcoming his first child, a baby girl named Frankie, with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon by sharing a photo of the little one with the world.

"FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" Shemar wrote on Instagram Jan. 25. "Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!"

The post, which featured a snap of the actor holding his newborn close, gave a taste for how exactly he feels about his new role as a father. "I'm a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S--T!!!" Shemar continued. "DREAMS COME TRUE!!"

The 52-year-old not only penned a message on becoming a dad, but he also reflected on his own parent by sharing a tribute for his late mother Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore. "Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance," he added. "I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom."