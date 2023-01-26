Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

Shemar Moore has one moore reason to smile.
The Criminal Minds star celebrated welcoming his first child, a baby girl named Frankie, with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon by sharing a photo of the little one with the world.
"FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" Shemar wrote on Instagram Jan. 25. "Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!"
The post, which featured a snap of the actor holding his newborn close, gave a taste for how exactly he feels about his new role as a father. "I'm a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S--T!!!" Shemar continued. "DREAMS COME TRUE!!"
The 52-year-old not only penned a message on becoming a dad, but he also reflected on his own parent by sharing a tribute for his late mother Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore. "Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance," he added. "I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom."
Back in January, Shemar broke the news that he and Jesiree—who is also mom to son Kaiden, 16, and daughter Charli, 5, from previous relationships—were expecting during a teaser clip of his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. At the time, he shared that Frankie's predicted due date had a special connection to his late mom.
"My mother is in heaven right now. It'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he explained. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true. Because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."
Though she's here a bit earlier than planned, that dream has become a reality.