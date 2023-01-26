90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Watch Daniele Tell Yohan She Wants to Live in the Dominican Republic

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way EXCLUSIVE: Daniele Is Keeping a BIG Secret From Yohan

Some conversations are so important, you have to travel thousands of miles to have them.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the Jan. 29 season premiere of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Daniele has a bomb to drop on her husband Yohan—so she flew all the way from New York to the Dominican Republic to tell him.

The bomb? Daniele doesn't plan on leaving the Dominican Republic...ever.

After Yohan picks up Daniele at the airport, it becomes immediately clear that Daniele is very smitten with her surroundings.

"I feel like I don't want to go home," Daniele says. "I already know that. I know it's going to be hard. I'm really excited to see him and I'm really excited to be able to spend this week together and plan our life. I'm very much looking forward to that."

Daniele and Yohan, who got married in November 2021, where first introduced to viewers on season two of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise.