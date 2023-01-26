90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Watch Daniele Tell Yohan She Wants to Live in the Dominican Republic

Some conversations are so important, you have to travel thousands of miles to have them.
In an exclusive sneak peek at the Jan. 29 season premiere of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Daniele has a bomb to drop on her husband Yohan—so she flew all the way from New York to the Dominican Republic to tell him.
The bomb? Daniele doesn't plan on leaving the Dominican Republic...ever.
After Yohan picks up Daniele at the airport, it becomes immediately clear that Daniele is very smitten with her surroundings.
"I feel like I don't want to go home," Daniele says. "I already know that. I know it's going to be hard. I'm really excited to see him and I'm really excited to be able to spend this week together and plan our life. I'm very much looking forward to that."
Daniele and Yohan, who got married in November 2021, where first introduced to viewers on season two of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise.
"We have to get a lot done this week," Daniele continues. "We have to find an apartment. That's the most important thing to me."
Wait, an apartment?!
"I have to somehow explain to Yohan that we're never going back to New York," Daniele says, with Yohan standing right next to her. "We have a lot to do."
Yohan, clearly a little confused, only manages to blurt out, "What?"
"Yohan and I have had many conversations about where we're going to live long-term," Daniele explains in confessional. "I told Yohan that I would apply for the spousal visa for him to come live in the United States, but I have since changed my mind."
Daniele, of course, has conveniently neglected to tell her husband any of this.
"I understand that Yohan really wants to come to the United States, so I'm a little bit nervous about having this conversation," Daniele continues. "Yohan is not going to be happy once he learns that my plan is to live in the Dominican Republic forever."
Find out how it all plays out when 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.