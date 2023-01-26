Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti

Gerard and Shakira's former romance began when they met in 2010 while filming her "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" music video. In 2011, they went public with their relationship before welcoming sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

Flash forward almost a decade later and the pair announced their split.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," they said in a joint statement to E! News in June 2022. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Less than three months later, Gerard confirmed his romance with Clara when they were seen getting cozy together at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail in August 2022.