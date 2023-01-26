These 33 Under $40 Valentine’s Day Jewelry Pieces Look Expensive and They’ll Arrive on Time for Gifting

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Jewelry is a classic go-to Valentine's Day gift for so many reasons. An outfit isn't truly complete until you add some jewelry. A great pair of earrings can really bring your look together. Some effortlessly layered necklaces can give you that cool girl sophistication. A stack of bracelets could be just what you need to elevate your ensemble. And, we can't forget about the rings. If you want to give jewelry to a special someone, there are so many affordable gift options that you'll love.
There are so many budget-friendly styles that look so much more expensive than they actually are. Your valentine will adore these pieces from Amazon, BaubleBar, Lulus, Frasier Sterling, Windsor, Adina Eden, and Zaxie. They're all under $40 and they will arrive in time for Valentine's Day.
Valentine's Day Jewelry
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
A simple pair of hoop earrings are the perfect way to top off any outfit. These small hoop earrings are lightweight for comfortable everyday wear. They're available with white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold finishes. The earrings are hypoallergenic, made from nickel with a stainless steel post.
These are loved by more than 32,800+ Amazon customers who left 5-star reviews.
Trendsmax Initial A-Z Letter Pendant Necklace
Monogrammed jewelry is always a thoughtful gift. You can wear your own initial or a letter in honor of a loved one. This gold-plated initial necklace is perfect for everyday wear or for a special occasion on men and women.
These pendant necklaces have 30,900+ five-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Wow! I'm sure you've seen these on TikTok at some point and are not sure if u should order… DO IT! it's such good quality for the price, it doesn't tarnish, and people have even felt it and asked if it was real gold cuz it has a weight to it. I literally don't take it off for anything, gym or shower, and it's still perfect. get asked where it's from all the time :) also great matching gift for boyfriend or friend." Another said, "I like this necklace! I can and have been wearing it in the shower and no issues. It's made well!"
Cocadant 3 Pairs Big Hoop Earrings
If you love big hoop earrings, but prefer a minimalist vibe, get this three-pair set, which includes gold, rose gold, and silver pairs. The earrings are hypoallergenic and now you'll be prepared to accessorize any outfit. These jewelry have 14,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings
Diamond studs are a style that will never got out style, for special events and for everyday wear. However, that timeless look can get pretty pricey. Instead, opt for these cubic zirconia stud earrings for a fraction of the price. They're available in different sizes, cuts, and colors for just $16.
These studs have 14,100+ five-star Amazon reviews, with one customer sharing that she "got so many complements today on how real they look and so classy." Another shopper wrote, "The quality is excellent. The stones are clear and have plenty of sparkle."
BBTO 24 Pairs Stud Earrings
24 pairs of earrings for $7 is an unfathomable deal. You will have so many chic options every single time you get ready with this pack of trendy and elegant stud earrings.
This set has 9,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "These are great, they look more expensive than they are, and I got them both in gold and silver. What a bargain for the money!"
M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces for Women
These dainty layered necklaces have a paperclip-style chain and an adorable hexagon letter pendant in the middle. Get your own initial or a letter representing your significant other, child, or another special person in your life.
These necklaces have 28,100+ five-star reviews.
Lulus Glamorous at Heart Gold and Pearl Heart Earrings
These heart-shaped pearl earrings are fun, yet elegant.
BaubleBar Initial Pisa Bracelet - Gold Twist
This initial bracelet looks great on its own or stacked with the bracelets you already have.
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated 3mm Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet
A sparkling tennis bracelet is the epitome of class, elegance.... and a high budget. However, you don't need to break the bank to get that look. This bracelet is just $15 and it's available in white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold finishes.
This bracelet has 15,000+ five-star amazon reviews.
Windsor Falling For Glam Rhinestone Heart Bracelet
Wear your heart on your sleeve with this rhinestone heart bracelet.
Wssxc 5 Pairs Stud Earrings Set
If you prefer a subtle diamond look on some days and you want to be a bit flashier on others, just nab this 5-pair stud earring set. It's all about options, am I right? These faux diamond stud earrings look just like the real thing for a great price. This hypoallergenic earrings set has 28,500+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Windsor What A Girl Wants Heart Hoop Earrings
Bring loving vibes with these double heart earrings from Windsor.
Mevecco Layered Necklaces
These layered necklaces are everything . You can wear them together, as separate necklaces, or with other pieces you already have. There so many effortlessly cool looks you can put together with these necklaces. The best-selling strands are also available in several gold variations that are just so minimalist chic.
These necklaces have 14,200+ five-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper gushing, "This necklace has become a staple! I wear it with almost everything! It is the perfect basic jewelry piece that completes any outfit. I think it looks higher end and you can't beat the price!"
Windsor It-Girl Layered Chain Necklace Set
Feel like the It Girl that you are with this on-trend layered necklace.
Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace, Handmade 14K Gold Plated
Here's another option if you love that layered look, but you just don't want to put the thought into picking necklaces that are perfectly complementary lengths. This three-piece set takes out all of that guess work and there are plenty of different styles to choose from.
These necklaces have 14,300+ five-star Amazon reviews. An Amazon shopper shared, "I wear this necklace almost everyday! It's the perfect delicate accessory to almost everything I wear. I tend to wear the crossbar piece by itself A LOT but I LOVE how you can do any of the pieces together and separate!"
Adina Eden Diamond By The Yard Choker
This CZ necklace stuns on its own, but it's also an incredibly versatile piece that you can layer with your other necklaces.
Miabella 925 Sterling Silver Italian 5mm Mesh Link Chain Bracelet
Add some glam and polish to your look with this silver mesh bracelet. It's stunning on its own or stacked and layered with other pieces you already have. It has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper shared, "Wanted you to see that it lays flat. It's beautiful! Very comfortable, classic style with just enough shine. Tempted to buy a few as gifts but this one was all about me."
Adina Eden CZ Bezel X Dangling Pearl Choker
This choker is a modern, chic update on your standard pearls.
Fxmimior Dainty Boho Chain Bracelets Set of 4
If you want to stack your bracelets, but you have no clue where to begin, just buy a set. This set of four includes textured bracelets that complement each other and the other pieces you own. Plus you can wear each bracelet alone too so the styling possibilities are truly endless. It has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Oh, and you really cannot beat this price.
Frasier Sterling Touch of Glam Ring in Rose
I have this heart ring and I love it because it's adjustable. It delivers a subtle, fun pop of color that you will adore just as much as I do.
Badu 14K Gold Plated Bead Ball Bracelet- Set of 5
More is more when it comes to bracelets. Stack and layer these bracelets to your heart's desire. These gold bead bracelets coordinate seamlessly with other pieces and you can also get sets in rose gold and silver. This set has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Frasier Sterling Lovers Hoops
Make your classic hoop earrings jealous with this heart-shaped pair.
Venianus 12 Pairs Drop Dangle Earrings
Statement earrings can elevate your whole ensemble. This 12-piece set has so many bohemian and glamorous styles to choose from. This set has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Frasier Sterling Custom Say My Nameplate Bracelet
This is an amazing price tag for a customized bracelet. There's just something so touching about jewelry with your name on it, right? It's one of those gifts you'll always appreciate.
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Vertical Bar Dangle Earrings
These vertical bar earrings are classic, yet fashion forward. An Amazon shopper said, "Love them!! Perfect size for everyday wear. The secure lever back closure is my favorite type of everyday use earrings. They never fall off. You can sleep in them and know they'll still be there when you wake up."
These earrings have 5,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.It's available in silver, gold, and rose gold finishes.
Zaxie Baguette CZ Heart Stud Earrings
Go for a look that's sassy and sweet with these CZ heart-shaped earrings.
Valloey Rover 14K Gold Plated Dainty Ring
This modern ring brings a subtle touch of glam to your look. The two-bar ring is adjustable and there are many style and color options to choose from.
Zaxie Open Heart Hoop Earrings
Feel pretty and pink with these open heart earrings.
Baydurcan Friendship Necklace & Card
This necklace has a simple design that works for anyone's aesthetic. It comes with an inspirational card, which makes this a very meaningful gift. And, you really can't get a better price point than $10. These necklaces have 5,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Mevecco Gold Tiny Pearl Bracelet
This dainty, layered bracelet looks so much more expensive than it actually is. If you love this style, it's also available in other variations and colors. The bracelet has 7,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Cuicanstar Hoop Earrings- 6 Pairs
Options, options, options. This set is all about options. You get 3 pairs of gold hoop earrings and 3 silver in assorted sizes, so you'll have the perfect jewelry for every look. The set has more than 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Memgift Big Letter Necklace
Why go subtle when you can be bold instead? This big letter necklace is a fun addition to any outfit and it is also a thoughtful (affordable) gift for anyone in your life. It has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Charisma Pearl Earrings Surgical Steel Pearl Stud Earrings Set- 5 Pairs
Pearl earrings are a classy addition to any outfit. This 5-pair set has pearl stud earrings in various sizes to accommodate your every move. Additionally, these earrings are hypoallergenic, lead-free, nickel-free, and comfortable for sensitive ears.
The Charisma Pearl Earrings Set has 6,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
