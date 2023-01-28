Looks like Paris Hilton is sliving her best life.
Paris announced Jan. 25 that she's officially a boy mom, celebrating the arrival of her and husband Carter Reum's son with a precious photo reveal of his hand around her thumb. As she told him in the caption, "You are already loved beyond words."
The new parents aren't the only ones doting on the little guy, who was born via surrogate.
Sister Nicky Hilton welcomed Paris, 41, to "mommyhood" in a sweet post. "So so incredibly happy for youuu! It's the most beautiful ride," Nicky shared. "There is no greater love. You are going to be the best mommy. What a lucky boy!"
Of course, Paris, who has been open about her IVF journey, isn't the only celeb to grow her family with the help of a surrogate. Last year, Rebel Wilson welcomed her "miracle" baby through surrogacy, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed they were first-time parents following the birth of daughter Malti Marie.
Priyanka, 40, recently shared how health issues prevented her from carrying their baby girl, telling British Vogue that surrogacy was a "necessary step" due to the "medical complications."
"I'm so grateful I was in a position where I could do this," the actress shared in the Jan. 19 cover story, detailing her daughter's early arrival. "Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."
As for Kim Kardashian, she also came to the conclusion that pregnancy just doesn't "really agree" with her after the birth of her first two kids North West, 9, and Saint West, 7.
"Every medical issue that you could probably have, I feel like I get, and I worry so much about it," she previously told E! News. "That's my experience and I'm not gonna pretend that it's not."
Kim, 42, and Kanye West, 45, went on to welcome Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, via surrogates.
The SKIMS founder also admitted it affords a level of privacy that pregnancy doesn't, saying in a 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "You could have a baby for a year and nobody would even know."
Keep reading to see more celebrities who expanded their families through surrogacy.