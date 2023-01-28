Watch : Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum

Looks like Paris Hilton is sliving her best life.

Paris announced Jan. 25 that she's officially a boy mom, celebrating the arrival of her and husband Carter Reum's son with a precious photo reveal of his hand around her thumb. As she told him in the caption, "You are already loved beyond words."

The new parents aren't the only ones doting on the little guy, who was born via surrogate.

Sister Nicky Hilton welcomed Paris, 41, to "mommyhood" in a sweet post. "So so incredibly happy for youuu! It's the most beautiful ride," Nicky shared. "There is no greater love. You are going to be the best mommy. What a lucky boy!"

Of course, Paris, who has been open about her IVF journey, isn't the only celeb to grow her family with the help of a surrogate. Last year, Rebel Wilson welcomed her "miracle" baby through surrogacy, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed they were first-time parents following the birth of daughter Malti Marie.