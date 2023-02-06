2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

Best Believe Taylor Swift Is Still Bejeweled at the 2023 Grammys

Dear Reader, Taylor Swift stepped out in a navy haze at the 2023 Grammys, where the singer is nominated for four Grammys including Song Of The Year and Best Music Video.

By Alexandra Bellusci Feb 06, 2023 12:15 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsNBCTaylor SwiftCelebritiesGrammysNBCUE! Insider
Watch: Taylor Swift's Lavender Haze EASTER EGGS Explained

Taylor Swift at the 2023 Grammys is something out of our wildest dreams.

The "Anti-Hero" singer graced the red carpet for the Trevor Noah-hosted event Feb. 5 in a gorgeous Custom Roberto Cavalli look. For the outing at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angles the singer, completed her ensemble with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Taylor is up for four awards including, Song Of The Year with "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)." She also received nominations for Best Country Song for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)", Best Song Written For Visual Media with Where The Crawdads Sing's "Carolina" and filled in the blank space was one of the six nominees for Best Music Video for "All Too Well: The Short Film," which she won during the Premiere Ceremony.

As for who the "Lavender Haze" singer is up against for song of the year?

photos
See the Winners of the 2023 Grammys

The other nominees include Lizzo with "About Damn Time," "abcdefu," from fellow Nashville resident GAYLE, ex  Harry Styles' "As It Was" Steve Lacy's breakout hit "Bad Habit," Beyoncé with "Break My Soul," Adele's "Easy On Me," DJ Khalid for "God Did," Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That," and Kendrick Lamar for "The Heart Part 5."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

Megan Fox Attends Grammys Bash With Broken Wrist and Concussion

3

See All the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Keep scrolling to see all the arrivals on the red carpet. And Swifties... are you ready for it?

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Cardi B

In Gaurav Gupta

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Harry Styles

In Egonlab x Swarovski

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox

In Zuhair Murad

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mary J. Blige

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

   

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kim Petras & Sam Smith

Sam in Valentino

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

In Valentino 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jack Harlow

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Diplo

In Dolce & Gabbana

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Anitta

In Atelier Versace

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Trevor Noah

In Gucci

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Foushee

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Lourdes Leon

In Area

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fat Joe

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cheryl James

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Pusha T

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Pentatonix

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

DJ Spinderella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift

In Roberto Cavalli

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Anderson .Paak

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Heidi Klum

In The Blonds

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Pharrell Williams

In Ernest W. Baker

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Tessa Brooks

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jasmine Sanders

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Luke Combs

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Davis Burleson

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Merrick Hanna

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sofie Dossi

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lucky Daye

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Smokey Robinson

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Don't miss E!'s 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet Sunday, Feb. 5, starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

Megan Fox Attends Grammys Bash With Broken Wrist and Concussion

3

See All the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

We Are Never Ever Getting Over These Secrets About Taylor Swift

5

It's About Damn Time for a Refresher on Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes