Best Believe Taylor Swift Is Still Bejeweled at the 2023 Grammys

Watch : Taylor Swift's Lavender Haze EASTER EGGS Explained

Taylor Swift at the 2023 Grammys is something out of our wildest dreams.

The "Anti-Hero" singer graced the red carpet for the Trevor Noah-hosted event Feb. 5 in a gorgeous Custom Roberto Cavalli look. For the outing at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angles the singer, completed her ensemble with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Taylor is up for four awards including, Song Of The Year with "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)." She also received nominations for Best Country Song for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)", Best Song Written For Visual Media with Where The Crawdads Sing's "Carolina" and filled in the blank space was one of the six nominees for Best Music Video for "All Too Well: The Short Film," which she won during the Premiere Ceremony.

As for who the "Lavender Haze" singer is up against for song of the year?