Austin Butler Finally Gives Ex Vanessa Hudgens Credit for Elvis Inspiration

Watch : Austin Butler Mentions Ex Vanessa Hudgens in Interview

Austin Butler has nothing but burning gratitude for his ex Vanessa Hudgens.

The Elvis star finally thanked his former girlfriend—who he dated from 2011 to 2020—for the encouragement she gave him to play Elvis Presley, which recently landed him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

"I was with my partner at the time," he told The Los Angeles Times on Jan. 24, referring to the person who inspired him to pursue the role. When asked if he was, in fact, speaking about Vanessa, Austin confirmed.

"That's right," he said. "We'd been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me."

Initially, Austin referred to Vanessa as an unnamed "friend" who thought he was perfect for the role, telling The Hollywood Reporter on Jan. 10 that the idea occurred to her a month before he learned Baz Luhrmann was making an Elvis biopic.