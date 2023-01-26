Get Your First Look at Gigi Hadid's New Job as Co-Host on Season 2 of Netflix's Next in Fashion

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Khai Enjoy Mother-Daughter Beach Time

It's not a surprise that Gigi Hadid feels comfortable on a runway.

In an exclusive first look at Gigi's new role as a co-host on season two of Netflix's Next in Fashion, however, she might be a little too comfortable.

"Hey, hey! Nobody booked you to model, dear," Gigi's co-host Tan France tells her as she enters and does a twirl on the catwalk. "You've got an actual job to do."

The supermodel retorts, "Actual job?!"

After the Queer Eye star takes Gigi's hand and guides her into the Next in Fashion work room, Tan tells her, "You're not just here to look gorgeous."

The teaser also shows a separate scene of Gigi posing on the runway in an all-red ensemble, complete with a giant, inhibiting puffy coat.

"Tanny?" she begs. "I'm gonna need some help getting down from here."

You can take the girl out of the world of supermodeling, but you can't take the world of supermodeling out of the girl.