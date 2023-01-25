Kim Kardashian's Kids North and Saint West Land Their First Movie Roles

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals Punishment for Losing a Bet to North West

You'll paw-sitively love this news: North West and Saint West are heading to the big screen.

Kim Kardashian's two oldest children will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the film announced on Instagram Jan. 25.

North, 9, will be joining her mom, who is returning to the sequel to voice Delores, along with a "cameo" from 7-year-old Saint. It marks both North and Saint's first official acting credits, though they've both appeared as themselves in the family's reality TV shows, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

"Who's ready for another PAWsome adventure on the big screen?" the animated movie teased while debuting the "superstar cast," which also includes Kristen Bell, Serena Williams and Taraji P. Henson.

Kim's children are big fans of the series and had a ball watching the original movie, which focuses on rescue dogs in training. Back in 2021, Kim celebrated her voiceover role with a private screening of Paw Patrol: The Movie at Cinépolis in Pacific Palisades, Calif., where North and Saint were joined by Kim and Kanye West's younger kids Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3.