Kim Kardashian's Kids North and Saint West Land Their First Movie Roles

North and Saint West are making their big movie debut—and it's a doggone good one. Here are all the details of how Kim Kardashian's kids will appear in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 25, 2023 11:48 PMTags
MoviesKim KardashianKardashiansCelebritiesNorth WestSaint West
Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Punishment for Losing a Bet to North West

You'll paw-sitively love this news: North West and Saint West are heading to the big screen.

Kim Kardashian's two oldest children will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the film announced on Instagram Jan. 25.

North, 9, will be joining her mom, who is returning to the sequel to voice Delores, along with a "cameo" from 7-year-old Saint. It marks both North and Saint's first official acting credits, though they've both appeared as themselves in the family's reality TV shows, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

"Who's ready for another PAWsome adventure on the big screen?" the animated movie teased while debuting the "superstar cast," which also includes Kristen Bell, Serena Williams and Taraji P. Henson.

Kim's children are big fans of the series and had a ball watching the original movie, which focuses on rescue dogs in training. Back in 2021, Kim celebrated her voiceover role with a private screening of Paw Patrol: The Movie at Cinépolis in Pacific Palisades, Calif., where North and Saint were joined by Kim and Kanye West's younger kids Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3.

photos
Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Her four little ones have already proved their love for the camera, starring in a photo shoot inspired by hip hop legends and taking over TikTok with makeup tutorials, slime videos and even a milkshake recipe video.

pierresnaps/Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple in Risqué Gown During Paris Fashion Week

2
Exclusive

Why Nikki Bella Wore the Wedding Dress From Her Previous Relationship

3

Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Off Growing Baby Bump During L.A. Outing

As for Kim, the fashion designer previously made the hop from reality TV to scripted shows and feature films, with cameos in How I Met Your Mother, Ocean's Eight, Brothers, Last Man Standing and 2 Broke Girls.

See North and Saint kickoff their movie star careers when Paw Patrol hits theaters Oct. 13.

In the meantime, look back at Kim's family photos with her kids over the years.

Instagram
Brunch Realness

Always making sure every member of the family is included, Kim enjoyed brunch with her entire family while Psalm is positioned with the best view of the table!

Instagram
Baby Chi

Chi gets some love from mom and dad at brother Saint's 3rd birthday party. 

Instagram
Pajama Party

The skims founder shares a look at her and Kanye's nighttime routine with their three kids.

Instagram
Snuggles From Psalm

Taken in the spring 2020, Kim posted this Instagram of some snuggles with her baby boy, Psalm, after he just started walking. What a milestone!

Instagram
A Family Affair

North made her musical debut on the Yeezy runway to perform a song, eliciting tears from a proud Kim. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
We're Not in L.A. Anymore

From Wyoming with love. 

Instagram
Secret Handshake Heaven

Pinky swear and seal it with a kiss! These cute cowgirls have their own playful handshake. 

Twitter
All Together Now

Ain't no party like a West party. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Pattern Princess

After posing as the Spice Girls with her sisters on IG, the reality star shared this sweet snap on Instagram with her cuties, North and Saint.

Instagram
Three Amigos

Kim, Kanye and their eldest daughter enjoy a night out, with North sporting a smaller version of her mom's skims lounge set. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Horsing Around!

While enjoying the outdoors, Kim went into "mama bear mode" as kids, North and Chicago, rode a horse with mom at the reigns!

Instagram
Time to Get Away

Kim, Kanye and their little ones spend time in Japan. 

Instagram
Meet the Flinstones

Kanye gets into character, quite literally, for a family Halloween photo. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas Magic

Nobody does Christmas Eve like the Kardashian—West family! 

Instagram
Photo Booth Kisses

Kim sweetly held Psalm up for a quick kiss in a photo booth while celebrating MJ's 85th birthday. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Dinosaurs Galore!

Celebrating Saint's 4th birthday, the Kardashian squad threw a Jurassic Park themed bash complete with face paint, balloons and raptor juice, of course! Kim spares no expense when it comes to her kids.

Twitter
Terrific Trio

Say cheese!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Mommy & Me Moment

Kim tenderly held daughter, Chicago, while posing outside. 

Instagram
Flying High

The Wests do it best. 

Instagram
Twinning in the Bahamas

While on vacation in the Bahamas, Kim matched with daughters North and Chicago while attempting to snag a quick picture with all four of her cute, energetic kids. 

Jackie Nickerson
Exploring Armenia

While on their 2019 trip to Armenia, the family paused together for a matching portrait in all black. 

Jackie Nickerson
Baptism

On the same journey to Armenia, Kim and all four of her babies got baptized together at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral. She shared this sweet post on Instagram with more information about the Cathedral, which was built in 303 AD. How special! 

Kanye West/Twitter
Ho, Ho, Ho

Decking the halls! 

Instagram
Selfie Sweetness

On Instagram, this selfie queen taught her daughter, North, how to rock a pose for a quick picture together before dropping her off for school.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Like father, like daughter.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple in Risqué Gown During Paris Fashion Week

2
Exclusive

Why Nikki Bella Wore the Wedding Dress From Her Previous Relationship

3
Exclusive

Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby

4
Breaking

Paris Hilton Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum

5

Jersey Shore's Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Welcome Baby Girl