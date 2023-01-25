Lauren Sánchez Shares How She and Jeff Bezos Are Blending Their Families

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos have brought some of their inner-circles together.
The former Good Day L.A. co-host, whose relationship with Bezos went public in 2019, pulled back the curtain on their blended family. Sánchez shares 15-year-old daughter Eleanor Patricia Whitesell and 16-year-old son Evan Whitesell with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, and shares her 21-year-old son Nikko Gonzalez with ex Tony Gonzalez. Meanwhile, the Amazon mogul has three sons and one adopted daughter with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.
"On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids," she told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Jan. 25. "We are the Brady Bunch!"
But the bigger picture doesn't just include the children. The TV personality-turned-helicopter pilot noted that the success of their big group involves strong communication with her ex.
"My greatest example is the relationship I have with my eldest son's father, Tony," she explained. "Tony and his wife [October "Tobie" Gonzalez] are my best friends. Tony and Tobie were at Thanksgiving with us [this year]. I'm so proud of it. My son looks at me, and he's like, ‘I'm the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don't have to be married.'"
Looking back on her journey, Sánchez shared of Gonzalez, "I learned how to co-parent with him, so I have more experience than Jeff might have." But despite their close friendship, she admitted "it wasn't always that way," as there was friction between them in the past.
"That took about five years, but we always communicated," she noted. "I'm not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all be-all. But you do need to be able to communicate."
As for Sánchez's relationship with Bezos, the pair not only navigate co-parenting together, but also work together with philanthropy—something that Sánchez holds close to her heart.
"It's the greatest experience I've ever had," she said of working close with the 59-year-old. "I've always had a career very separate from my partner. We love to be together and we love to work together. He's helping me with the book. He's getting his pilot's license. We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."
Back in 2019, after 25 years of marriage, Bezos and his then-wife announced that they were parting ways. Just hours after, multiple outlets reported that Bezos had allegedly been secretly dating Sánchez.
One day after they finalized their divorce in April of that year, Sanchez and Whitesell filed paperwork to dissolve their marriage, which was settled in Oct. 2019.
And they've never looked back.
"Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet," Bezos told CNN in November. "She is an inspiration in that way at every level. She is generous with somebody she just meets, she's generous with every person and she's generous in the large too."