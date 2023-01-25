Lauren Sánchez Shares How She and Jeff Bezos Are Blending Their Families

Watch : Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Thirsts Over Leonardo DiCaprio

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos have brought some of their inner-circles together.

The former Good Day L.A. co-host, whose relationship with Bezos went public in 2019, pulled back the curtain on their blended family. Sánchez shares 15-year-old daughter Eleanor Patricia Whitesell and 16-year-old son Evan Whitesell with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, and shares her 21-year-old son Nikko Gonzalez with ex Tony Gonzalez. Meanwhile, the Amazon mogul has three sons and one adopted daughter with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

"On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids," she told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Jan. 25. "We are the Brady Bunch!"

But the bigger picture doesn't just include the children. The TV personality-turned-helicopter pilot noted that the success of their big group involves strong communication with her ex.