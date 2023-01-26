Anne Hathaway Channels Her Inner Catwoman in Fierce Leopard Print Look

Anne Hathaway made the purrfect style statement, as she stepped out to attend Valentino's Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show. See her head-to-toe animal print look below.

Cat's got your tongue?

If you took one look at Anne Hathaway's latest red carpet moment and were left speechless, we wouldn't blame you. All eyes were on The Dark Knight Rises star, as she channeled her inner Catwoman in the most purrfect leopard print look during Valentino's Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show.

For the Jan. 25 Paris Fashion Week presentation, Anne slipped into a sequined spaghetti strap minidress from the luxury label. And her accessories also packed a punch, as she paired the fierce look with embellished leopard print tights, matching pointed-toe pumps and a clutch. Statement earrings and understated jewelry pieces added extra oomph to her overall ensemble.

As for her glam? The Devil Wears Prada actress pawsitively stayed on the theme with her dramatic cat-eye and pinkish-nude lips.

Anne's fabulous outing also turned into a date night as she was joined by her husband Adam Shulman, who wore a sleek gray trench coat layered over a black-and-white graphic sweater and black trousers.

photos
Anne Hathaway Through the Years

The 40-year-old recently shared insight into why she's no longer afraid to be bold with her fashion.

"When I was a younger actress, a lot of the things I did were based in fear, wanting to do something right, and now I don't mind doing things wrong," she told Vogue last September. "I don't think I'll fall apart, and the stakes don't feel so high."

She added, "So I'm dressing with a lot more gratitude, and a lot more joy."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Anne wasn't the only star to make people ooh and aah over her Paris Fashion Week attire. Keep scrolling to see all of the memorable style moments below!

