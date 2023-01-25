Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead at 15 After Car Crash

Donovan Garcia, an amateur boxer from Colorado, died on Jan. 17 after sustaining severe brain injuries from a car accident. He was 15.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 25, 2023 11:12 PMTags
SportsCelebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The boxing community has lost a rising star.

Donovan Garcia, a 15-year-old amateur boxer from Colorado with several state championships under his belt, died on Jan. 17 after a car accident, his family shared.

The teenager sustained severe brain injuries in Jan. 11 crash and required hospitalization, during which his parents "fought to keep him on life support" since his "entire body from the neck down was fully functional," per a GoFundMe campaign created in his honor. However, Donovan's health continued to decline and he was pronounced legally dead six days after the accident.

"Sadly, Donovan fought his biggest battle and went 7 rounds, but he was tired," the page read. "His family wants everyone to know that he is at peace and they are at peace with God's will."

In his obituary, Donovan was remembered as a promising athlete with multiple accolades. "Boxing was his passion & he won many championships including 2019 Golden Gloves," it read. "Donovan has a heart of gold and put everyone before himself."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023’s Fallen Stars

According to his Instagram profile, Donovan also received honors during the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Junior Olympics State Championships. 

 

Rosmina Garcia/GoFundMe

Patrick Butler, a member on the USA Boxing Official board, shared his condolences in the comments section of Donovan's online obit. "My deepest sympathies to all of Donovan's family and friends," he wrote. "I had the privilege of officiating several of his boxing events. He always conducted himself with great charisma, class and skills."

Meanwhile, Donovan's boxing coach Manuel Alvarado called the teen a "great champion."

"He leaves a place in many hearts," he added. "Now he is a champion in heaven looking down on all of us."

Trending Stories

1

Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple in Risqué Gown During Paris Fashion Week

2
Exclusive

Why Nikki Bella Wore the Wedding Dress From Her Previous Relationship

3
Exclusive

Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple in Risqué Gown During Paris Fashion Week

2
Exclusive

Why Nikki Bella Wore the Wedding Dress From Her Previous Relationship

3
Exclusive

Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby

4
Breaking

Paris Hilton Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum

5

Jersey Shore's Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Welcome Baby Girl