Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead at 15 After Car Crash

The boxing community has lost a rising star.
Donovan Garcia, a 15-year-old amateur boxer from Colorado with several state championships under his belt, died on Jan. 17 after a car accident, his family shared.
The teenager sustained severe brain injuries in Jan. 11 crash and required hospitalization, during which his parents "fought to keep him on life support" since his "entire body from the neck down was fully functional," per a GoFundMe campaign created in his honor. However, Donovan's health continued to decline and he was pronounced legally dead six days after the accident.
"Sadly, Donovan fought his biggest battle and went 7 rounds, but he was tired," the page read. "His family wants everyone to know that he is at peace and they are at peace with God's will."
In his obituary, Donovan was remembered as a promising athlete with multiple accolades. "Boxing was his passion & he won many championships including 2019 Golden Gloves," it read. "Donovan has a heart of gold and put everyone before himself."
According to his Instagram profile, Donovan also received honors during the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Junior Olympics State Championships.
Patrick Butler, a member on the USA Boxing Official board, shared his condolences in the comments section of Donovan's online obit. "My deepest sympathies to all of Donovan's family and friends," he wrote. "I had the privilege of officiating several of his boxing events. He always conducted himself with great charisma, class and skills."
Meanwhile, Donovan's boxing coach Manuel Alvarado called the teen a "great champion."
"He leaves a place in many hearts," he added. "Now he is a champion in heaven looking down on all of us."