Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead at 15 After Car Crash

The boxing community has lost a rising star.

Donovan Garcia, a 15-year-old amateur boxer from Colorado with several state championships under his belt, died on Jan. 17 after a car accident, his family shared.

The teenager sustained severe brain injuries in Jan. 11 crash and required hospitalization, during which his parents "fought to keep him on life support" since his "entire body from the neck down was fully functional," per a GoFundMe campaign created in his honor. However, Donovan's health continued to decline and he was pronounced legally dead six days after the accident.

"Sadly, Donovan fought his biggest battle and went 7 rounds, but he was tired," the page read. "His family wants everyone to know that he is at peace and they are at peace with God's will."

In his obituary, Donovan was remembered as a promising athlete with multiple accolades. "Boxing was his passion & he won many championships including 2019 Golden Gloves," it read. "Donovan has a heart of gold and put everyone before himself."