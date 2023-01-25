Grey's Anatomy Announces Major Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

Krista Vernoff has put in her notice at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
The Grey's Anatomy showrunner and executive producer will step down at the end of the show's current 19th season, she confirms to E! News.
Vernoff worked as head writer and executive producer on the first seven seasons of Grey's. She departed and eventually returned in her current role at the start of season 14 in 2017.
She will also step down from her creative perch at Grey's spinoff Station 19, which she took over at the start of season three in 2017.
"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey's Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four," Vernoff said in a statement to E! News. "The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers rooms is beyond measure—and these crews work magic week after week."
Instead of completely cutting the cord, Krista referenced back to her previous departure from the show as a way to soften the blow.
"The last time I left Grey's Anatomy, I was gone for seven seasons and the show was still going when [creator] Shonda [Rhimes] called me to run it," she continued. "So I'm not saying goodbye because that would be too bitter sweet. I'm saying, ‘See you in seven seasons.'"
Shonda paid tribute to Krista, who helped guide Grey's through many of its most recent buzzworthy moments, including the shocking return of Patrick Dempsey in the season 17 premiere.
"Krista's creativity, vision and dedicated leadership have allowed Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 to continue to flourish," Shonda said in a statement to E! News. "I am incredibly grateful to her for all her hard work. She will always remain part of the Shondaland family."
Of course, Krista isn't the only major Grey's force preparing to say goodbye.
When the medical drama returns from its winter hiatus on Feb. 23, Ellen Pompeo, who plays the titular Meredith Grey, will make her final appearance on the show—for now, at least.
As for Krista's replacement, Deadline reports that Meg Marinis, "who has been on the show since the very beginning, rising from a researcher all the way to executive producer," is currently in front of the succession line.
Grey's Anatomy returns for its mid-season premiere Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. on ABC.