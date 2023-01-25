Grey's Anatomy Announces Major Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

Watch : Grey's Anatomy Shares First Look at Ellen Pompeo's Goodbye

Krista Vernoff has put in her notice at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The Grey's Anatomy showrunner and executive producer will step down at the end of the show's current 19th season, she confirms to E! News.

Vernoff worked as head writer and executive producer on the first seven seasons of Grey's. She departed and eventually returned in her current role at the start of season 14 in 2017.

She will also step down from her creative perch at Grey's spinoff Station 19, which she took over at the start of season three in 2017.

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey's Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four," Vernoff said in a statement to E! News. "The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers rooms is beyond measure—and these crews work magic week after week."