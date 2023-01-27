Shop the Perfect UGG Ultra-Mini Platform Dupe From Amazon Before Sizes Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Did someone say UGG duuuupe?
If you still cannot seem to get your hands on a pair of the highly coveted platform UGG boots, you're definitely not alone. Among the hiked up resale prices and never-ending waitlists, there lies a simple solution to getting in on the trend— these $80 CUSHIONAIRE platform boots on Amazon that are lookalikes for the UGG mini platform boots. The look comes in four different colors, including chestnut, green, taupe and black, and ranges from sizes 6 through 11. While these boots have faux fur lining unlike the original UGG's, they're still super sturdy, wearable and fashion-forward.
"These are a perfect dupe for the Ugg Platform Ultra Mini's," one Amazon reviewer shares. "The quality is amazing. The inside is so soft. Exactly what I wanted for half the price. Only difference is you're not paying for the name brand."
Another reviewer suggests, "Obsessed! Half the price of the brand name version, and they look and feel identical! I ultimately had to size down one full size, but once I got the sizing right, I haven't been able to take them off! Perfect for these cozy winter months!!"
Scroll below to shop the CUSHIONAIRE platform boots with memory foam before all the sizes and colors sell out!
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Hippy Genuine Suede Pull On Platform Boot +Memory Foam
If you're loving these platform boots as much as we are, you need to snag them before they start selling out. The look is also available in half sizes and wide sizes, too!
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Huggy Genuine Suede Cozy Mule Platform +Memory Foam
CUSHIONAIRE also has the platform mule style of the look! One Amazon reviewer totally raves, "I'm not going to lie, I was a little bit worried that there were no reviews being that this is a new item. But I took the plunge and I am SO HAPPY I did. These are absolutely perfect! They're so comfy and have the right amount of height. They are not heavy whatsoever. I am a size 8 and got a size 8 and they're true to size. They have just enough room that you could wear socks with them if you wanted to. For those who wanted the Tazz and couldn't get them like me, GET THESE!!!"
