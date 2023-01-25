You're Invited to Ex-Con Anna Delvey's House Thanks to Her New Reality Show

Watch : Anna Delvey Says Julia Fox Has Been "Very Supportive" After Jail

Now this, she definitely has time for.

Anna Delvey may be under house arrest, but that's not stopping her from having a few people over for her newly announced reality show, Delvey's Dinner Club.

"There's nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience," Delvey shared in the Jan. 25 announcement. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey."

Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, rose to fame—or perhaps, infamy—by allegedly conning high-priced hotels and the New York elite out of hundreds of thousands of their hard-earned money, all of which was detailed in Netflix's Inventing Anna.

Now, it turns out Julia Garner (who played Delvey onscreen) may soon find herself with an invitation to one of the city's most exclusive events—because Delvey's parties will be "invitation-only, intimate dinners" at her East Village apartment with a guest list made up of "actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and other esteemed guests," per the announcement.