Sofia Richie Stuns in Sparkly Purple Look During Date Night With Fiancé Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie's latest Paris Fashion Week look will have you saying oh là là.
The model shined bright in a sparkly two-piece outfit while enjoying a romantic evening with her fiancé Elliot Grainge. The couple, who have been engaged since April 2022, stepped out for a Chanel-hosted dinner on Jan. 24 and turned it into a très chic date night.
For the special occasion, Sofia rivaled the City of Light in her shimmery purple co-ord set by the luxury brand, which featured several stitch pockets and a blue trim detail on both the top and matching wide-leg pants. She accessorized with metallic silver wedges and a magenta handbag.
As for Elliot, he looked dapper in a navy suit that he paired with a black T-shirt paired underneath and matching suede boots.
Earlier in the day, Sofia attended Chanel's Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show, donning a sleek ensemble that consisted of a black velvet bolero jacket, a collared dress with the brand's name written in cursive all over and a black velvet angled skirt.
Sofia's Parisian trip comes just three months after celebrating her NSFW bachelorette party in the French capital. The 24-year-old was joined by her closest friends and family, including her sister Nicole Richie, as they stayed only a few miles away from the Eiffel Tower.
"Ready for the best week with my people," Sofia shared in an Oct. 12 Instagram, alongside a photo of herself showcasing her little black dress.
But Sofia's wedding prep hasn't been all fun and games. In December, shared insight into her "strict diet" on Instagram Stories.
"My wedding is in a few months so I wanted to get an early start on it," she wrote at the time. "I try my hardest to fast until 12pm ( with the Exception of coffee ). For lunch I have either a salad or a high protein meal. I eat my dinner around 630 pm, which is the last meal before I go to bed ( no snacking )."
She added, "I try my hardest to avoid any carbs or sugar, but sometimes I give myself a little treat."
All in all, Sofia reminded her fans to follow their own journey when it comes to their appearance.
"You should do what feels best for your body," she encouraged. "Incorporating some carbs isn't horrible when you are training hard. Hope this is helpful!"
Of course, Sofia and Elliot aren't the only celebs to have a memorable style moment during Paris Fashion Week. Keep scrolling to see all of the star sightings!