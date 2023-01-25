Sofia Richie Stuns in Sparkly Purple Look During Date Night With Fiancé Elliot Grainge

Watch : Sofia Richie Reveals Her "Strict" Wedding Diet

Sofia Richie's latest Paris Fashion Week look will have you saying oh là là.

The model shined bright in a sparkly two-piece outfit while enjoying a romantic evening with her fiancé Elliot Grainge. The couple, who have been engaged since April 2022, stepped out for a Chanel-hosted dinner on Jan. 24 and turned it into a très chic date night.

For the special occasion, Sofia rivaled the City of Light in her shimmery purple co-ord set by the luxury brand, which featured several stitch pockets and a blue trim detail on both the top and matching wide-leg pants. She accessorized with metallic silver wedges and a magenta handbag.

As for Elliot, he looked dapper in a navy suit that he paired with a black T-shirt paired underneath and matching suede boots.

Earlier in the day, Sofia attended Chanel's Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show, donning a sleek ensemble that consisted of a black velvet bolero jacket, a collared dress with the brand's name written in cursive all over and a black velvet angled skirt.