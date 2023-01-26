Shop the 8 Best Hair Dryer Brushes for as Low as $23

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're a hairstyling pro or struggle to get one good wave when applying heat to your hair, you need to have a hair dryer brush somewhere in your vanity. The hair styling tools are time and space-saving and efficient to use, since they have multiple functions in just one product.

Since hair dryer brushes come in so many different shapes and sizes, we're taking the guesswork out for you with this roundup of the eight very best ones that will give every hair type a salon-like blowout. Whether you want to cut down your hair drying time or are looking to achieve some extravagant volume without spending too much at the salon, these hair dryer brushes will make styling your hair so much faster and way more convenient. Just remember to apply heat protectant to damp hair in order to minimize heat damage, and get to styling!

Scroll below for some of our top hair dryer brushes at different price points, from Revlon to Dyson.