Shop the 8 Best Hair Dryer Brushes for as Low as $23

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're a hairstyling pro or struggle to get one good wave when applying heat to your hair, you need to have a hair dryer brush somewhere in your vanity. The hair styling tools are time and space-saving and efficient to use, since they have multiple functions in just one product.
Since hair dryer brushes come in so many different shapes and sizes, we're taking the guesswork out for you with this roundup of the eight very best ones that will give every hair type a salon-like blowout. Whether you want to cut down your hair drying time or are looking to achieve some extravagant volume without spending too much at the salon, these hair dryer brushes will make styling your hair so much faster and way more convenient. Just remember to apply heat protectant to damp hair in order to minimize heat damage, and get to styling!
Scroll below for some of our top hair dryer brushes at different price points, from Revlon to Dyson.
Hot Tools Pro Signature Detachable One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer
The Hot Tools Pro Signature hair dryer really does it all, since it has a detachable brush head so you can use it as both a hair dryer and volumizer. One Amazon reviewer raves, "I bought this dryer brush several years ago and I love it. I liked that the size was not as huge as the others on the market. I also like that you can take the brush head off and still use it as a dryer." Plus, it's currently on sale for $57 on Amazon instead of the usual $70 price.
Build Your Own Shark FlexStyle™ Air Styling & Drying System
If you're looking to splurge on an air styling and drying system that literally does it all, the Shark FlexStyle™ is a great option. You can curl, volumize, straighten and dry your hair with any of the versatile detachable tools. With this build your own option, you can select three stylers that fit your hair needs, like the auto-wrap curlers, oval brush, diffuser, paddle brush and more.
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, Mint
The Revlon one-step volumizer is widely known and loved by just about everyone. It has over 56,000 positive reviews on Amazon, one of which explains, "I have very thick hair and I was so impressed by the drying power this has! It dried my hair in ten minutes. Perfect for those who take showers before bed like myself!" It's a super affordable hot air brush that really gives you a bang for your buck, and we especially love that it's not too heavy to use.
T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush
If you're in the market for a simple yet versatile hot air blow dry brush, check out this T3 AireBrush available at Sephora. You can volumize your hair with the round barrel brush or smooth out any flyaway hairs with the paddle brush. No matter what look you're going for, the T3 blow dry brush will work effectively and gently on all hair types. It also has a cold air shot setting to really set your look.
CHI Volumizer 4-in-1 Blowout Brush | Ceramic and Ion Technology | Black
According to Amazon reviewers, this CHI blowout brush works great for thick hair. The four attachments allow you to diffuse, straighten, curl and smooth your hair. One review says, "I have thick naturally curly hair and this works great when I want to wear it straight. I use the paddle brush on it the whole time and start with it up against my scalp while moving it around. Once the hair closest to my head is dry I just run the paddle brush through the rest of my hair til dry. Switch it to the cool setting to smooth things for a few minutes out and voila. It is the only combo product that has worked on my super thick hair and actually straightened it. I recommend!"
Bed Head One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer | Dry, Straighten, Texture, Style in One Step (Pink)
This Bed Head volumizer and hair dryer has over 10,000 positive Amazon reviews, one of which shares, "While spending the weekend at my sister‘s house, my 14-year-old niece did my hair and it hasn't been shinier in years. I immediately ordered the bed head dryer on the way home from our visit. It takes me five or 10 minutes to blow dry and style, my shoulder length hair. It puts such a beautiful shine, and a great texture. It's worth every dollar." That's a pretty promising testimonial if you ask us!
Conair 2-in-1 Hot Air Curling Combo
If you have finer hair or are looking for a hot air brush with a smaller barrel, this Conair hot air curling combo is a super affordable option from Amazon. It comes with two barrel brushes, one of which has nylon bristles and the other with plastic bristles for detangling. One reviewer explains, "This is my 3rd Conair hot air curling dryer. I have short hair so the barrel is a perfect size. The attachment I use isn't the bristle brush, (there are 2) my hair doesn't get tangled. I like this so much I bought 2."
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler - Complete Long
Whether you want to achieve a curly blow out, mermaid waves or big, bound curls, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler really does it all. It's widely known and loved by those on TikTok who choose to splurge on the hair drying system. No extreme heat is used with this hair dryer, so you can get any look without intense heat damage. With all the barrels and brushes you could need, you'll probably never have to purchase another hair drying system after the Dyson Airwrap.