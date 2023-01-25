Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Drops a Game Day Makeup Collection Ahead of the Super Bowl

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The countdown is on for the 2023 Super Bowl, and of course, the highly-anticipated Halftime Show headlined by the one and only Rihanna. Ahead of the big performance, the mogul dropped a game day-themed collection through her clothing line Savage x Fenty. Now, she is coming through with a winning makeup collection from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna with football-inspired packaging and shades.

This Fenty Beauty collection includes a football-shaped makeup application sponge, a mini lip gloss keychain with a football charm, a limited-edition lip gloss shade, and a gift set complete with a stadium-ready Team Fenty bag.