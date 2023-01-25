Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Drops a Game Day Makeup Collection Ahead of the Super Bowl

This Fenty Beauty by Rihanna collection has everything you need to look and feel your best for the big game.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 25, 2023 7:47 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The countdown is on for the 2023 Super Bowl, and of course, the highly-anticipated Halftime Show headlined by the one and only Rihanna. Ahead of the big performance, the mogul dropped a game day-themed collection through her clothing line Savage x Fenty. Now, she is coming through with a winning makeup collection from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna with football-inspired packaging and shades.

This Fenty Beauty collection includes a football-shaped makeup application sponge, a mini lip gloss keychain with a football charm, a limited-edition lip gloss shade, and a gift set complete with a stadium-ready Team Fenty bag.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Game Day Collection

Fenty Beauty Showstopp’r Football Sponge

Blend and set your makeup with this adorable football-shaped sponge

$16
Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Mini Gloss Bomb & Keychain With Charm

Shine at the big game with one of these lip gloss keychains. There are three shades to choose from and each has a football charm.

$12
Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer: Showstopp’r Edition

This is the ultimate lip gloss for the big game. This limited edition shade, Riri, is a shimmering mauve nude. It delivers explosive shine with just one swipe.

$20
Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Showstopp’r Kit

This bundle is everything you need to be prepared for the game. Here's what you get in the clear Team Fenty bag:

  • Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow
  • Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder, Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Mini Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
  • Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream Sample Packette
  • Deluxe Fenty Eau de Parfum Sample
  • Showstopp'r Makeup Sponge in a limited-edition football shape. 
$87
$76
Fenty Beauty

If you want more Rihanna-inspired shopping, check out this Super Bowl-themed collection from Savage x Fenty.

